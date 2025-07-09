EUR/USD trades near 1.1700 in the European session on Wednesday.

The technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the short term.

The Federal Reserve will publish the minutes of the June policy meeting.

EUR/USD struggles to hold its ground early Wednesday and trades in negative territory at around 1.1700 after posting small gains on Tuesday. The near-term technical outlook highlights a lack of buyer interest.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.55% 0.38% 1.75% 0.64% 0.42% 1.00% 0.35% EUR -0.55% -0.15% 0.95% 0.07% -0.07% 0.44% -0.21% GBP -0.38% 0.15% 1.08% 0.24% 0.09% 0.60% -0.17% JPY -1.75% -0.95% -1.08% -0.82% -1.07% -0.50% -1.29% CAD -0.64% -0.07% -0.24% 0.82% -0.20% 0.36% -0.42% AUD -0.42% 0.07% -0.09% 1.07% 0.20% 0.61% -0.26% NZD -1.00% -0.44% -0.60% 0.50% -0.36% -0.61% -0.77% CHF -0.35% 0.21% 0.17% 1.29% 0.42% 0.26% 0.77% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) continues to benefit from safe-haven flows as investors assess the latest talks surrounding the US trade regime.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said late Tuesday that another 15 to 20 tariff letters are expected to be announced in the next two days. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump noted that the BRICS members will be subject to 10% tariff rate and added that they will be introducing tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors soon. Regarding the trade negotiations with the EU, Trump said that the EU is treating them "very nicely" and added that they are "probably two days off" from sending the EU letter.

In case the EU and the US manage to reach an agreement until Trump unveils the tariff decision on European imports, the Euro could gather strength with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, investors are likely to refrain from positioning themselves for a steady recovery in the Euro, while the uncertainty lingers.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will publish the minutes of the June policy meeting. Nevertheless, investors could ignore this publication and remain focused on trade-related headlines.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 and EUR/USD continues to trade below the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which made a bearish cross on Tuesday.

On the downside, 1.1700-1.1690 (static level, round level, lower limit of the ascending channel) aligns as a key support area ahead of 1.1660 (100-period SMA) and 1.1600 (static level, round level). Looking north, resistance levels could be seen at 1.1750-1.1760 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA), 1.1800 (round level, static level) and 1.1830 (static level).