EUR/USD Forecast: Euro clings to neutral stance ahead of US data

EUR/USD failed to make a decisive move in either direction at the beginning of the week and closed flat on Monday. The pair remains stuck in a tight channel above 1.1500 early Tuesday as market attention shifts to macroeconomic data releases from the US.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.09% -0.09% 0.00% 0.14% 0.08% 0.29% 0.05% EUR 0.09% -0.02% 0.09% 0.22% 0.14% 0.36% 0.13% GBP 0.09% 0.02% 0.08% 0.26% 0.16% 0.38% 0.14% JPY 0.00% -0.09% -0.08% 0.13% 0.02% 0.15% 0.06% CAD -0.14% -0.22% -0.26% -0.13% -0.06% 0.15% -0.08% AUD -0.08% -0.14% -0.16% -0.02% 0.06% 0.23% 0.00% NZD -0.29% -0.36% -0.38% -0.15% -0.15% -0.23% -0.22% CHF -0.05% -0.13% -0.14% -0.06% 0.08% -0.01% 0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continued to ramp up the probability of a rate cut in December and made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength on Monday. Fed Governor Christopher Waller told Fox Business that he is in favor of a rate cut at the next meeting, arguing that inflation is going to start to come down after the last tick up. Similarly, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said that the Fed shouldn't hold off on cutting rates out of fear that it may need to reverse course later.

Although the USD struggles to attract demand, the risk-averse market atmosphere caps EUR/USD's upside in the European morning on Tuesday. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down about 0.2% on the day.

In the second half of the day, Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) data for September will be featured in the US economic calendar. Investors could ignore these figures since they will not offer any insights into the current economic conditions. Additionally, the Conference Board will publish the November Consumer Confidence Index report and the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) will release the weekly private sector employment data.

A negative print in the ADP data could reaffirm worsening conditions in the labor market and weigh on the USD by feeding into Fed rate cut expectations. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 20% probability of a policy hold in December. This positioning suggests that the USD has more room on the downside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) extends lower and sits just below the price, while EUR/USD remains beneath the 50-, 100-, and 200-period SMAs, maintaining a bearish bias. The longer SMAs continue to decline, reinforcing seller control. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 46, recovering from oversold readings in the previous week but still staying below the 50 midline.

Measured from the 1.1888 high to the 1.1471 low, the 23.6% retracement at 1.1569 aligns as the first resistance level ahead of 1.1585 (200-period SMA) and the 38.2% retracement at 1.1630. Overall momentum remains muted, and bulls would need a break through these resistance levels to shift the tone. Looking south, supports could be seen at 1.1451 (static level) and 1.1400 (static level).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)