EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day, above 1.1750.

The US government has officially shutdown for the first time in six years.

Markets will remain focused on US politics and asses data releases.

Following Tuesday's choppy action, EUR/USD edges higher and clings to small daily gains, slightly above 1.1750, in the European session on Wednesday. Investors will keep a close eye on political developments in the US and scrutinize the data releases.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.45% -0.57% -1.62% -0.11% -1.01% -0.50% -0.37% EUR 0.45% -0.13% -1.31% 0.34% -0.57% -0.06% 0.06% GBP 0.57% 0.13% -1.11% 0.47% -0.50% 0.07% 0.19% JPY 1.62% 1.31% 1.11% 1.57% 0.65% 1.01% 1.31% CAD 0.11% -0.34% -0.47% -1.57% -0.86% -0.39% -0.27% AUD 1.01% 0.57% 0.50% -0.65% 0.86% 0.51% 0.67% NZD 0.50% 0.06% -0.07% -1.01% 0.39% -0.51% 0.27% CHF 0.37% -0.06% -0.19% -1.31% 0.27% -0.67% -0.27% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under selling pressure in the Asian trading hours, as the US federal government has officially shutdown after Republicans refused to include an extension of the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies in the funding bill.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the same funding plan early Wednesday. In case some Democrats change their minds and vote in favor of funding the government for another seven weeks, with an aim to continue negotiations during that period, the immediate market reaction could trigger a recovery in the USD and make it difficult for EUR/USD to continue to push higher.

Later in the day, the ADP Employment Change and the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for September will be featured in the US economic calendar. A positive surprise in the private sector jobs, or the PMI data, could help the USD hold its ground. Unless funding is restored, however, investors could refrain from placing themselves in a position for a steady recovery in the USD.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory in the European session. A bearish opening in Wall Street, followed by a sharp decline in main equity indexes, could force investors to seek refuge. In this scenario, EUR/USD could struggle to gather bullish momentum.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose slightly above 60, pointing to a bullish stance.

On the upside, 1.1750-1.1770 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as the first resistance area before 1.1820 (static level) and 1.1900 (round level). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1710-1.1690 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1640 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).