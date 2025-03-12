EUR/USD trades in a relatively tight channel at around 1.0900 on Wednesday.

The US' 25% tariffs on global steel and aluminum imports went into effect, triggering a response from the EU.

The US economic calendar will feature Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February.

EUR/USD seems to have entered a consolidation phase near 1.0900 after rising to its strongest level since mid-October near 1.0950. The pair's technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact but investors could refrain from committing to another leg higher in the near term.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.80% -0.15% 0.40% 0.48% 0.13% 0.00% 0.32% EUR 0.80% 0.61% 1.18% 1.29% 1.02% 0.78% 1.01% GBP 0.15% -0.61% 0.52% 0.65% 0.41% 0.12% 0.46% JPY -0.40% -1.18% -0.52% 0.08% -0.20% -0.46% 0.00% CAD -0.48% -1.29% -0.65% -0.08% -0.39% -0.47% -0.18% AUD -0.13% -1.02% -0.41% 0.20% 0.39% -0.23% 0.05% NZD -0.01% -0.78% -0.12% 0.46% 0.47% 0.23% 0.39% CHF -0.32% -1.01% -0.46% -0.00% 0.18% -0.05% -0.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The White House announced that 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum products from Canada and all other countries went into effect, with no exceptions or exemptions. In response, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union (EU) has launched "swift and proportionate" countermeasures worth 26 billion Euros.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday that trade fragmentation could lead to "larger, more disruptive relative price changes."

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February.

On a monthly basis, the core CPI is forecast to rise 0.3% following the 0.4% increase recorded in January. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets currently see virtually no chance of the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting its policy rate after next week's meeting. A soft monthly core CPI print, however, could feed into expectations of a rate reduction in May and weigh on the US Dollar (USD) with the immediate reaction. On the flip side, a stronger-than-forecast reading could support the USD. Nevertheless, a hot inflation report is likely to revive concerns over an economic downturn in the US and make it difficult for the USD to stage a decisive rebound.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD remains within the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 70, reflecting the bullish stance. On the upside, 1.0940 (static level) aligns as interim resistance before 1.1000 (static level, round level, mid-point of the ascending channel).

In case EUR/USD drops below 1.0870 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and starts using this level as resistance, technical buyers could be discouraged. In this scenario, 1.0800 (static level, round level) could be seen as next support before 1.0730, where the 200-day Simple Moving Average is located.