EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls wake up after a sluggish start to 2026

EUR/USD fell to the 1.1650 region in the first half of the day on Monday and touched its weakest level in nearly a month. The pair, however, managed to stage a decisive rebound in the American session and closed the day virtually unchanged. EUR/USD holds its ground in the European morning on Tuesday and continues to rise toward 1.1750.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.61% -0.31% 0.14% -0.76% -0.72% -0.15% EUR 0.05% -0.56% -0.20% 0.19% -0.71% -0.67% -0.10% GBP 0.61% 0.56% 0.25% 0.77% -0.15% -0.11% 0.46% JPY 0.31% 0.20% -0.25% 0.44% -0.48% -0.42% 0.19% CAD -0.14% -0.19% -0.77% -0.44% -0.75% -0.86% -0.29% AUD 0.76% 0.71% 0.15% 0.48% 0.75% 0.05% 0.62% NZD 0.72% 0.67% 0.11% 0.42% 0.86% -0.05% 0.57% CHF 0.15% 0.10% -0.46% -0.19% 0.29% -0.62% -0.57% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The disappointing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from the US caused the US Dollar (USD) come under bearish pressure late Monday and helped EUR/USD reverse its direction.

The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI declined to 47.9 in December from 48.2 in November, reflecting an ongoing contraction in the sector's business activity at an accelerating pace. Additionally, the Employment Index came in at 44.9 and showed that manufacturing jobs continued to decline.

In the meantime, the bullish action seen in Wall Street didn't allow the USD to find demand as a safe haven and stay resilient against its peers. Early Tuesday, US stock index futures rise between 0.1% and 0.3%, making it difficult for the USD to shake off the bearish pressure.

In the second half of the day, December inflation data from Germany will be watched closely by market participant. Investors expect the Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP), the European Central Bank's (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, to rise 2.2% in December, down from 2.6% in November. A reading above the market expectation could help the Euro continue to gather strength. On the flip side, a reading of 2%, or lower, could hurt the currency and cause EUR/USD to turn south with the immediate reaction.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) continues to decline and sits below the 50-period SMA, while the 100- and 200-period SMAs edge higher. Price holds beneath the 50- and 100-period SMAs but remains just above the 20-period SMA, pointing to a mixed near-term tone with longer-term averages still supportive. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 51.8, neutral, with a modest uptick.

Measured from the 1.1503 low to the 1.1800 high, the 23.6% retracement at 1.1730 offers initial support, while the 38.2% retracement at 1.1687 lies below. Holding above these retracements would keep the broader recovery intact, whereas failure to reclaim the 100-period SMA at 1.1746 would cap rebounds and expose the pair to a deeper pullback toward 1.1687. A sustained move above the short-term averages would improve momentum and allow EUR/USD to advance toward 1.1800 (static level) and 1.1840 (static level).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)