EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls show signs of life

EUR/USD gained about 0.3% on Wednesday and snapped a two-day losing streak. The pair stays relatively quiet early Thursday and moves above 1.1800.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.13% -0.40% 0.70% -0.08% -0.54% -0.25% -0.34% EUR 0.13% -0.25% 0.83% 0.06% -0.42% -0.12% -0.19% GBP 0.40% 0.25% 1.27% 0.31% -0.20% 0.14% 0.08% JPY -0.70% -0.83% -1.27% -0.77% -1.22% -0.89% -1.03% CAD 0.08% -0.06% -0.31% 0.77% -0.46% -0.12% -0.25% AUD 0.54% 0.42% 0.20% 1.22% 0.46% 0.31% 0.24% NZD 0.25% 0.12% -0.14% 0.89% 0.12% -0.31% -0.07% CHF 0.34% 0.19% -0.08% 1.03% 0.25% -0.24% 0.07%

The risk-positive market atmosphere caused the US Dollar (USD) to lose interest midweek, allowing EUR/USD to edge higher.

Ahead of the next round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Geneva, markets adopt a cautious stance early Thursday and help the USD limit its losses. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down about 0.2% on the day.

Later in the session, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will testify before European Parliament. In case Lagarde warns that further Euro strength could heighten the risks of inflation falling below target, EUR/USD could come under renewed bearish pressure.

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Nevertheless, market participants will keep a close eye on headlines coming out of US-Iran talks. If there is an agreement, risk flows could dominate the action in financial markets and hurt the USD. On the flip side, safe-haven flows could return in case sides fail to make a deal, reviving fears over a military conflict between the US and Iran.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1813. The near-term bias is mildly bullish as the pair holds above the 20- and 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) while challenging the 100-period SMA near 1.1828, signalling buyers are gradually regaining control above the 200-period SMA around 1.1796. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers in the mid-50s, confirming improving upside momentum rather than overbought conditions. Price action also presses against a descending resistance trend line that was broken around 1.1819, with the current consolidation just above that break area reinforcing a tentative upside tilt.

Immediate support emerges at 1.1809, aligned with the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2027 high, followed by 1.1757 at the 61.8% retracement, where the 200-period SMA provides an additional cushion nearby. A sustained hold above these levels would keep attention on initial resistance at the 100-period SMA near 1.1828, with the 38.2% retracement at 1.1860 as the next upside barrier. A clear break above 1.1860 would open the way toward the 23.6% retracement at 1.1924, while a drop back below 1.1757 would undermine the nascent bullish setup and shift the focus toward the broader range lows.

