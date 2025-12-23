EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls retain control ahead of US data

EUR/USD continues to edge higher toward 1.1800 after closing in positive territory and snapping a four-day losing streak on Monday. The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness allows the pair to hold its ground as investors await the next batch of macroeconomic data releases from the US.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.46% -0.77% -1.03% -0.42% -0.97% -1.30% -0.51% EUR 0.46% -0.29% -0.59% 0.04% -0.50% -0.83% -0.04% GBP 0.77% 0.29% -0.21% 0.34% -0.21% -0.54% 0.25% JPY 1.03% 0.59% 0.21% 0.64% 0.11% -0.22% 0.44% CAD 0.42% -0.04% -0.34% -0.64% -0.45% -0.85% -0.08% AUD 0.97% 0.50% 0.21% -0.11% 0.45% -0.03% 0.47% NZD 1.30% 0.83% 0.54% 0.22% 0.85% 0.03% 0.80% CHF 0.51% 0.04% -0.25% -0.44% 0.08% -0.47% -0.80% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The USD came under bearish pressure in the American session on Monday as the bullish opening in Wall Street pointed to a risk-positive market atmosphere, despite growing concerns over a re-escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict.

Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day, limiting EUR/USD's upside for the time being.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will publish the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data later in the day. Investors expect the US economy to expand at an annual rate of 3.2%, following the impressive 3.8% growth recorded in the second quarter. Because this data will already be a few months old by the times it's published, due to the delays caused by the US government shutdown, the market reaction is likely to be straightforward and remain short-lived. A stronger-than-expected growth figure could support the USD with the immediate reaction, while a disappointing print could have the opposite impact on the currency's valuation.

October Durable Goods Orders, November Industrial Production and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence data for December will also be featured in the US economic calendar.

On Wednesday, stock and bond markets in the US will close early in observance of the Christmas Eve holiday, and remain closed on Christmas Day on Thursday. Hence, position adjustments and profit-taking could ramp up the market volatility in the second half of the day on Tuesday and trigger irregular movements in currency pairs.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) edges higher around 1.1735, still marginally beneath the rising 50 SMA near 1.1740, while the 100 and 200 SMAs continue to advance. Price holds above all these moving averages, keeping buyers in control. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 63, above the 50 midline and reflecting firm bullish momentum. A rising trend line from 1.1500 underpins the bias, offering support near 1.1720.

The first resistance level could be seen at 1.1800 (round level, static level) ahead of 1.1830 (upper limit of the ascending channel) and 1.1880 (static level). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1735-1.1740 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA), 1.1720 (lower limit of the ascending channel, rising trend line) and 1.1685 (100-period SMA).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)