EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bulls retain control ahead of US data

EUR/USD holds its ground and rises to the 1.1650 region in the European morning on Wednesday, after closing in positive territory on Monday and Tuesday. The pair's technical picture confirms the bullish bias in the near term.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.40% -0.02% -0.34% -0.06% -0.55% -0.35% -0.22% EUR 0.40% 0.39% 0.05% 0.34% -0.14% 0.07% 0.18% GBP 0.02% -0.39% -0.08% -0.04% -0.53% -0.31% -0.20% JPY 0.34% -0.05% 0.08% 0.28% -0.22% -0.00% 0.11% CAD 0.06% -0.34% 0.04% -0.28% -0.54% -0.27% -0.17% AUD 0.55% 0.14% 0.53% 0.22% 0.54% 0.21% 0.32% NZD 0.35% -0.07% 0.31% 0.00% 0.27% -0.21% 0.11% CHF 0.22% -0.18% 0.20% -0.11% 0.17% -0.32% -0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD) on growing expectations for a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) policy outlook next year helps EUR/USD preserve its bullish momentum. US President Donald Trump hinted that he wants to nominate his chief economic adviser Kevin Hassett, who is widely seen as a dove, to replace outgoing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell next year.

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature the Automatic Data Processing's private sector employment data and the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) report for November.

Since the official employment report, which will show Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures, will be released after the Fed meets for the last time this year, investors will pay close attention to the Employment Index of the PMI report.

In case the Employment Index recovers above 50 and reflects an expansion in service sector payrolls, the USD could stage a rebound with the immediate reaction and limit EUR/USD's upside. On the other hand, a reading below October's 48.2 could have the opposite impact on the USD's valuation, opening the door for a leg higher in the pair.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises above the 50-, 100-, and 200-period SMAs, while price holds above all of them. The 50- and 100-period SMAs edge higher as the 200-period SMA remains flat, with the 20 SMA at 1.1610 offering nearby dynamic support. The 14-period RSI sits at 68, near overbought and consistent with firm momentum.

Measured from the 1.1885 high to the 1.1472 low, EUR/USD holds above the 38.2% retracement at 1.1630, turning the spotlight on the 50% retracement at 1.1679. A sustained break above 1.1679 would open the path toward 1.1730 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.1800 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement), while failure to defend 1.1630 could send the pair back toward the 200-period SMA at 1.1585 before the static support at 1.1551.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)