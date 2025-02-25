EUR/USD moves sideways in a narrow channel below 1.0500 early Tuesday.

Investors await Negotiated Wage Rates data from the Eurozone and Consumer Confidence data from the US.

The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

After reaching a multi-week high at the weekly opening, EUR/USD lost its traction and closed the day flat below 1.0500. The pair moves up and down in a very tight channel above 1.0450 as investors await key macroeconomic data releases.

The Euro started the week on a bullish note as markets reacted to the German election outcome. Later in the day, the negative shift seen in risk mood helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals and caused EUR/USD to stretch lower.

Later in the session, the European Central Bank (ECB) will publish Negotiated Wage Rates for the fourth quarter. A reading above 5.5% could support the Euro with the immediate reaction, while a print below 5% could hurt the currency.

In the second half of the day, the Conference Board will publish the Consumer Confidence Index data for February. Investors will also pay close attention to political headlines as US President Donald Trump is expected to sign new executive orders. A bearish opening in Wall Street, followed by a sharp decline in major equity indexes, could help the USD hold its ground and make it difficult for EUR/USD to regain its traction. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.1% and 0.2%.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways at around 50, reflecting EUR/USD's indecisiveness.

On the upside, 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as first resistance before 1.0550 (static level) and 1.0600 (beginning point of the downtrend). On the flip side, supports could be spotted at 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement), 1.0390-1.0400 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-day SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).