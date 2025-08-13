EUR/USD trades above 1.1700 in the European session on Wednesday.

The US Dollar struggles to find demand after July inflation data.

The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bullish bias.

Following Monday's decline, EUR/USD reversed its direction and registered strong gains on Tuesday. The pair preserves its bullish momentum and trades in positive territory above 1.1700 in the European session on Wednesday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.60% -0.83% -0.24% 0.06% -0.42% -0.44% -0.71% EUR 0.60% -0.23% 0.38% 0.68% 0.18% 0.13% -0.10% GBP 0.83% 0.23% 0.58% 0.91% 0.41% 0.36% 0.13% JPY 0.24% -0.38% -0.58% 0.32% -0.15% -0.14% -0.33% CAD -0.06% -0.68% -0.91% -0.32% -0.47% -0.55% -0.79% AUD 0.42% -0.18% -0.41% 0.15% 0.47% -0.06% -0.31% NZD 0.44% -0.13% -0.36% 0.14% 0.55% 0.06% -0.22% CHF 0.71% 0.10% -0.13% 0.33% 0.79% 0.31% 0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure in the American session on Tuesday as July inflation data fed into expectations of a dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) policy outlook in the last quarter of the year.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the annual inflation, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), held steady at 2.7% in July. This reading came in below analysts' estimate of 2.8%. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI increased by 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, to match market expectations.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate three times this year rose to 53% from about 43% before the inflation report was released.

Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexed registered strong gains after the opening bell on Tuesday, putting additional weight on the USD's shoulder.

Early Wednesday, US stock index futures rise about 0.2% on the day. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk perception could impact EUR/USD's action. The pair could continue to push higher in case risk flows continue to dominate the action in financial markets.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 60 and EUR/USD cleared the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), highlighting a buildup of bullish momentum.

On the upside, 1.1760 (static level) aligns as the next resistance level before 1.1800 (static level, round level) and 1.1830 (July 1 high). Looking south, support levels could be spotted at 1.1660-1.1650 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend), 1.1620 (100-period SMA, 50-period SMA) and 1.1540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).