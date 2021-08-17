The EUR/USD pair is at risk of falling further as the dismal market’s mood persists. The 4-hour chart shows that it is currently crossing below its 20 SMA, which loses bullish strength. Technical indicators have accelerated their declines, the Momentum within positive levels, and the RSI already below its midline, pointing to a bearish continuation, mainly if the pair pierces the mentioned daily low.

The pair extended its slide to 1.1748 after the release of US Retail Sales, which were worse than anticipated, falling 1.1% MoM in July. The core reading Retail Sales Control Group was down 1%, also missing expectations. The US will also publish July Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, while Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak in a non-monetary policy event.

The American dollar retained its strength through the first half of the day, mainly against high-yielding rivals amid persistent risk-aversion. The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.1759 during European trading hours, following the release of unimpressive local data. The preliminary estimate of the Q2 Gross Domestic Product printed at 2% as expected, although the annual reading came in slightly below expected at 13.6%. Employment change in the same quarter beat expectations, up 1.8% vs the -1.8% previous.

