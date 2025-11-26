EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls take action on growing Fed rate cut expectations

EUR/USD continues to edge higher toward 1.1600 after posting gains on Tuesday and trades at a fresh weekly high. The technical outlook points to a bullish tilt in the short-term outlook.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.55% -0.54% -0.09% -0.20% -0.63% -1.09% -0.34% EUR 0.55% 0.00% 0.47% 0.35% -0.09% -0.55% 0.21% GBP 0.54% -0.00% 0.43% 0.34% -0.10% -0.56% 0.20% JPY 0.09% -0.47% -0.43% -0.09% -0.58% -1.13% -0.23% CAD 0.20% -0.35% -0.34% 0.09% -0.44% -0.90% -0.16% AUD 0.63% 0.09% 0.10% 0.58% 0.44% -0.45% 0.32% NZD 1.09% 0.55% 0.56% 1.13% 0.90% 0.45% 0.76% CHF 0.34% -0.21% -0.20% 0.23% 0.16% -0.32% -0.76% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under renewed selling pressure in the American session on Tuesday as the disappointing labor market data fed into expectations for a 25 basis points (bps) Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December.

The Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) weekly report showed that private employers shed an average of 13,500 jobs a week for the four weeks ending November 8. Following this report, the CME Group FedWatch Tool's probability of a December Fed rate cut climbed above 80%.

The US economic calendar will feature September Durable Goods Orders and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.

Investors expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 225,000 from 220,000 in the previous week. A noticeable decline in this data, with a reading close to 200,000, could ease concerns over the labor market conditions and help the USD stay resilient against its rivals. On the other hand, a print above the market expectation could have the opposite impact on the USD's valuation, opening the door for a leg higher in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) has started to curl higher toward the 50-, 100-, and 200-period SMAs. Spot trades above all these averages, with the 200-period SMA at 1.1585 aligning as a pivot point. The Relative Strength Index (14) stands at 61.43, showing improving bullish momentum without overbought conditions.

Measured from the 1.1888 high to the 1.1471 low, the 38.2% retracement at 1.1630 acts as the next resistance level, followed by the 50% retracement at 1.1680. Immediate support aligns at 1.1569 (23.6% retracement) ahead of 1.1535 (20-period SMA) and 1.1500 (static level, round level).

