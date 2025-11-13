TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls look to retain control as risk mood improves

  • EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1600 on Thursday.
  • The risk-positive market atmosphere hurts the US Dollar in the European session.
  • Markets await official word on how the postponed US data will be handled.
EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls look to retain control as risk mood improves
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

EUR/USD holds its ground after posting gains for two consecutive days and trades at a fresh two-week high above 1.1600 in the European morning. In case risk flows continue to dominate the action in financial markets, the pair could continue to stretch higher.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.53%-0.06%0.42%-0.46%-1.33%-1.01%-1.32%
EUR0.53%0.45%1.02%0.08%-0.84%-0.52%-0.83%
GBP0.06%-0.45%0.63%-0.40%-1.28%-0.96%-1.27%
JPY-0.42%-1.02%-0.63%-0.96%-1.81%-1.49%-1.84%
CAD0.46%-0.08%0.40%0.96%-0.79%-0.56%-0.93%
AUD1.33%0.84%1.28%1.81%0.79%0.32%0.01%
NZD1.01%0.52%0.96%1.49%0.56%-0.32%-0.31%
CHF1.32%0.83%1.27%1.84%0.93%-0.01%0.31%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

US President Donald Trump has signed the temporary funding bill after it was approved by the House of Representatives late Wednesday, bringing an end to the longest government shutdown in US history.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) might never be able to release the employment and inflation data for October because the government shutdown caused data collection to freeze. Markets expect the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for September to be released next week but there is no official confirmation yet.

In the second half of the day, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches. In case officials suggest that they might need to hold the policy settings unchanged in December, citing the uncertainty created by the lack of data, the US Dollar (USD) could show some resilience and limit EUR/USD's upside. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 58% probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate by 25 basis points at the last meeting of the year.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen gaining about 0.2% on the day. A bullish opening in Wall Street could cause the USD to weaken and open the door for a leg higher in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1616, posting marginal gains for the day. The Simple Moving Averages (SMA) point to a firmer tone, with the 20-period rising above the 100-period while the 50-period also slopes higher. Price holds over the 20, 50 and 100 SMAs, though the gently descending 200-period SMA still caps the upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 66.8 strengthens, approaching overbought and reinforcing bullish momentum.

Measured from the 1.1880 high to 1.1470 low, the 23.6% retracement at 1.1567 offers support on dips, while a topside extension would expose the 50% retracement at 1.1676. Secondary support rests at 1.1401. A sustained break above the 200-period SMA would improve the near-term bias and put 1.1676 back in sight, whereas a close below 1.1567 would shift focus toward 1.1401.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD pops to fresh highs around 1.1650

EUR/USD pops to fresh highs around 1.1650

EUR/USD continues to edge higher this week, reaching fresh highs near 1.1650 on Thursday. With risk sentiment improving, the US Dollar is struggling to gain traction, giving the pair room to keep grinding upward. In the meantime, traders are gearing up for a busy run of US data releases in the days ahead following the end of the historic US shutdown.

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3200 on USD sell-off

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3200 on USD sell-off

GBP/USD now picks up extra pace and reclaims the 1.3200 barrier and beyond on Thursday, hitting at the same time new two-week highs. Cable’s positive performance comes in response to intense weakness hurting the Greenback amid a broad-based improvement in the risk complex.

Gold loses steam, battles around $4,200

Gold loses steam, battles around $4,200

Gold is holding a firm, constructive tone on Thursday, hovering near the $4,200 mark per troy ounce. The yellow metal is finding support as the US Dollar undergoes an intense pullback, with steady expectations for Fed rate cuts and a renewed sense of optimism following the reopening of the US federal government.

Bitcoin consolidates near $102,800 as market indecision persists

Bitcoin consolidates near $102,800 as market indecision persists

Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading sideways around $102,800 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting persistent market indecision after encountering resistance earlier this week. 

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

How soon is the BoJ likely to resume interest rate hikes?

The Bank of Japan once again finds itself walking a tightrope between political pressure, economic data, and market expectations. With interest rates still anchored at 0.5%, speculation is growing over when Governor Ueda will pull the trigger on the next hike.

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple advances as whales step up accumulation amid renewed risk-on sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is trading slightly below $2.50 at the time of writing on Thursday, after marking an intraday high at $2.52 buoyed by positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers