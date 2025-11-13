EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls look to retain control as risk mood improves

EUR/USD holds its ground after posting gains for two consecutive days and trades at a fresh two-week high above 1.1600 in the European morning. In case risk flows continue to dominate the action in financial markets, the pair could continue to stretch higher.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.53% -0.06% 0.42% -0.46% -1.33% -1.01% -1.32% EUR 0.53% 0.45% 1.02% 0.08% -0.84% -0.52% -0.83% GBP 0.06% -0.45% 0.63% -0.40% -1.28% -0.96% -1.27% JPY -0.42% -1.02% -0.63% -0.96% -1.81% -1.49% -1.84% CAD 0.46% -0.08% 0.40% 0.96% -0.79% -0.56% -0.93% AUD 1.33% 0.84% 1.28% 1.81% 0.79% 0.32% 0.01% NZD 1.01% 0.52% 0.96% 1.49% 0.56% -0.32% -0.31% CHF 1.32% 0.83% 1.27% 1.84% 0.93% -0.01% 0.31% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

US President Donald Trump has signed the temporary funding bill after it was approved by the House of Representatives late Wednesday, bringing an end to the longest government shutdown in US history.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) might never be able to release the employment and inflation data for October because the government shutdown caused data collection to freeze. Markets expect the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for September to be released next week but there is no official confirmation yet.

In the second half of the day, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches. In case officials suggest that they might need to hold the policy settings unchanged in December, citing the uncertainty created by the lack of data, the US Dollar (USD) could show some resilience and limit EUR/USD's upside. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in about a 58% probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate by 25 basis points at the last meeting of the year.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen gaining about 0.2% on the day. A bullish opening in Wall Street could cause the USD to weaken and open the door for a leg higher in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1616, posting marginal gains for the day. The Simple Moving Averages (SMA) point to a firmer tone, with the 20-period rising above the 100-period while the 50-period also slopes higher. Price holds over the 20, 50 and 100 SMAs, though the gently descending 200-period SMA still caps the upside. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 66.8 strengthens, approaching overbought and reinforcing bullish momentum.

Measured from the 1.1880 high to 1.1470 low, the 23.6% retracement at 1.1567 offers support on dips, while a topside extension would expose the 50% retracement at 1.1676. Secondary support rests at 1.1401. A sustained break above the 200-period SMA would improve the near-term bias and put 1.1676 back in sight, whereas a close below 1.1567 would shift focus toward 1.1401.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)