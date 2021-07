The EUR/USD pair trades around the mentioned high and is poised to keep advancing. The main bullish target and the immediate resistance level is 1.1920, the 61.8% retracement of the March/May rally. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA crossing above the 100 SMA, reflecting increased buying interest. Technical indicators lost their upward strength after reaching overbought conditions, but with the RSI consolidating around 70, chances of a near-term decline are limited.

Germany published the preliminary estimates of July inflation. The annual Consumer Price Index jumped to 3.8%, well above the 3.3% expected. The EU released the July Economic Sentiment Indicator, which improved to 119 from 117.9. On Friday, Germany will publish the preliminary estimate of Q2 GDP, foreseen at 2% from -1.8% in Q1, while the EU will also publish its Q2 GDP, foreseen at 1.5% from -0.3% previously. Finally, the US will unveil June Personal Income and Personal Spending figures, including core PCE inflation.

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1892 on Thursday, ending the day not far below. The American dollar accelerated its post-Fed slump after another round of dismal US data. The country published the preliminary estimate of its Q2 Gross Domestic Product, which showed the economy grew at an annualized pace of 6.5%, better than the previous 6.4%, although missing the 8.6% expected. Also, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 23 printed at 400K, worse than anticipated. Meanwhile, Wall Street rallied, with stocks´ traders relieved after the Fed’s patient stance on tapering.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.