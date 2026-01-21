EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls hesitate as focus shifts to Trump

Following a two-day rally that lifted EUR/USD to a fresh three-week high above 1.1750, the pair corrects lower toward 1.1700 in the European session on Wednesday. Investors adopt a cautious stance as they await US President Donald Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.09% -0.60% 0.09% -0.57% -1.19% -1.78% -1.13% EUR 1.09% 0.50% 1.15% 0.52% -0.11% -0.70% -0.05% GBP 0.60% -0.50% 0.42% 0.02% -0.60% -1.20% -0.54% JPY -0.09% -1.15% -0.42% -0.63% -1.24% -1.82% -1.17% CAD 0.57% -0.52% -0.02% 0.63% -0.60% -1.20% -0.56% AUD 1.19% 0.11% 0.60% 1.24% 0.60% -0.60% 0.06% NZD 1.78% 0.70% 1.20% 1.82% 1.20% 0.60% 0.66% CHF 1.13% 0.05% 0.54% 1.17% 0.56% -0.06% -0.66% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-averse market atmosphere made it difficult for EUR/USD to preserve its bullish momentum in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened lower and ended the day deep in negative territory after returnig from a long weekend.

Early Wednesday, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde argued that there would be a a slight inflationary effect if the US raises tariffs on European imports. She explained that they could see a stronger impact on Germany than on France, adding that European countries would be much stronger if they scrapped non-tariff trade barriers within the bloc.

US President Trump is expected to comment on the Greenland issue and how it could impact the EU-US relations. In case Trump reiterates his intentions to use tariffs against European nations that oppose the purchase of Greenland, safe-haven flows could continue to dominate the financial markets. However, the market action seen since the beginning of the week suggests that the US Dollar could have a hard time attracting safe-haven demand, especially if investors see Trump's aggressive trade regime as more harmful to the US economy than Europe.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1710. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) has turned higher above the 50 SMA, while both remain beneath the declining 100 SMA and the mildly rising 200 SMA. Price holds above all these averages, underscoring an improving near-term tone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints at 63 (positive), easing from earlier overbought readings and supporting bullish momentum without being stretched.

Measured from the 1.1800 high to the 1.1592 low, the 50% retracement aligns as the first support level near 1.1700, which is also reinforced by the 200-period SMA, ahead of 1.1685 (100-period SMA) and 1.1670 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement). On the upside, the 61.8% retracement at 1.1721 acts as immediate resistance ahead of 1.1755 (78.6% retracement)

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)