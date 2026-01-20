TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls dominate as EU-US tensions hurt USD

  • EUR/USD trades above 1.1700 in the European session on Tuesday.
  • The technical outlook points to a buildup in bullish momentum.
  • Political headlines could drive the pair's action in the absence of high-tier data releases.
EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls dominate as EU-US tensions hurt USD
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum after closing in positive territory on Monday and trades above 1.1700 in the European session on Tuesday. The technical outlook highlight a buildup of bullish momentum in the short term but also points to overbought conditions.

Euro Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-1.14%-0.94%0.02%-0.59%-0.97%-1.65%-1.25%
EUR1.14%0.20%1.17%0.55%0.16%-0.51%-0.12%
GBP0.94%-0.20%0.77%0.35%-0.04%-0.72%-0.32%
JPY-0.02%-1.17%-0.77%-0.58%-0.96%-1.62%-1.24%
CAD0.59%-0.55%-0.35%0.58%-0.36%-1.05%-0.67%
AUD0.97%-0.16%0.04%0.96%0.36%-0.68%-0.28%
NZD1.65%0.51%0.72%1.62%1.05%0.68%0.40%
CHF1.25%0.12%0.32%1.24%0.67%0.28%-0.40%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helps EUR/USD push higher as investors react to the escalation tenstions between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).

US President Donald Trump said that he will '100%' carry out Greenland tariffs threat. "Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back," he added. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained that tariff threats by President Trump on several EU members over the Greenland’s dispute is very different than the other trade deals.

The only data featured in the US economic calendar will be the Employment Change 4-Week Average, published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP). A positive print about 25K could help the USD find a foothold and limit EUR/USD's upside. On the flip side, a negative reading could put additional weight on the USD's shoulders.

In the meantime, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 1.5% and 1.8%. Although the USD benefits from risk-aversion, this time around investors could refrain from betting on a steady USD recovery because of the uncertainty surrounding the EU-US conflict.

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1709. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) turns higher near 1.1629, while the 50-period SMA flattens around 1.1645. The pair trades above the 100-period and the 200-period SMAs, reflecting increasing buyer interest. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to 72.9 (overbought) and could restrain further gains in the near term.

Measured from the 1.1800 high to the 1.1593 low, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1720 aligns as the immediate ressitance level ahead of 1.1755 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.1800 (beginning point of the downtrend, static level). On the downside, 1.1700-1.1690 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA) could be seen as the first support area before 1.1670 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays offered, sinks below 1.1700

EUR/USD stays offered, sinks below 1.1700

EUR/USD leaves behind two daily advances in a row, facing renewed selling pressure and returning to the sub-1.1700 region in response to the late rebound in the US Dollar ahead of the opening bell in Asia. On Thursday, market participants are expected to closely follow the US weekly report on the labour market, GDP prints and the PCE data.

GBP/USD looks vacillating around 1.3430

GBP/USD looks vacillating around 1.3430

GBP/USD is alternating gains with losses midweek, pushing back towards the 1.3430 area after bottoming out near the 1.3400 support. The modest recovery in Cable comes as the US Dollar advances modestly following President Trump’s comments at the World Economic Forum.

Gold corrects sharply lower, bulls retain control

Gold corrects sharply lower, bulls retain control

Gold pushed its rally further on Wednesday, hitting a fresh all-time high near $4,900 per troy ounce earlier in the session. Risk appetite remains fragile, with investors staying cautious after President Trump delivered his speech in Davos, while EU–US tensions over the Greenland issue continue to simmer.

Australia Employment Preview: Unemployment rate set to rise in December

Australia Employment Preview: Unemployment rate set to rise in December

Australia will release the December monthly employment report on Thursday at 0:30 GMT, with market participants anticipating a modest recovery in labor market conditions.

TACO Wednesday and the great market exhale

TACO Wednesday and the great market exhale

Markets did not so much trade on Wednesday as they collectively unclenched. After a bruising bout of headline-induced indigestion, every major asset class caught a bid at once. Stocks up. Bonds up. Gold up, then cooling. Crypto rebounding. Crude firming. Even the dollar found its feet.

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero (XMR) is extending its downtrend, below the $500 level at the time of writing on Wednesday, as sellers remain dominant during the American session. XMR has declined by approximately 38% from a recent high of $800, reached last Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers