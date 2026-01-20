EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls dominate as EU-US tensions hurt USD

EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum after closing in positive territory on Monday and trades above 1.1700 in the European session on Tuesday. The technical outlook highlight a buildup of bullish momentum in the short term but also points to overbought conditions.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.14% -0.94% 0.02% -0.59% -0.97% -1.65% -1.25% EUR 1.14% 0.20% 1.17% 0.55% 0.16% -0.51% -0.12% GBP 0.94% -0.20% 0.77% 0.35% -0.04% -0.72% -0.32% JPY -0.02% -1.17% -0.77% -0.58% -0.96% -1.62% -1.24% CAD 0.59% -0.55% -0.35% 0.58% -0.36% -1.05% -0.67% AUD 0.97% -0.16% 0.04% 0.96% 0.36% -0.68% -0.28% NZD 1.65% 0.51% 0.72% 1.62% 1.05% 0.68% 0.40% CHF 1.25% 0.12% 0.32% 1.24% 0.67% 0.28% -0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helps EUR/USD push higher as investors react to the escalation tenstions between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).

US President Donald Trump said that he will '100%' carry out Greenland tariffs threat. "Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back," he added. Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained that tariff threats by President Trump on several EU members over the Greenland’s dispute is very different than the other trade deals.

The only data featured in the US economic calendar will be the Employment Change 4-Week Average, published by the Automatic Data Processing (ADP). A positive print about 25K could help the USD find a foothold and limit EUR/USD's upside. On the flip side, a negative reading could put additional weight on the USD's shoulders.

In the meantime, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 1.5% and 1.8%. Although the USD benefits from risk-aversion, this time around investors could refrain from betting on a steady USD recovery because of the uncertainty surrounding the EU-US conflict.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1709. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) turns higher near 1.1629, while the 50-period SMA flattens around 1.1645. The pair trades above the 100-period and the 200-period SMAs, reflecting increasing buyer interest. Nevertheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to 72.9 (overbought) and could restrain further gains in the near term.

Measured from the 1.1800 high to the 1.1593 low, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1720 aligns as the immediate ressitance level ahead of 1.1755 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.1800 (beginning point of the downtrend, static level). On the downside, 1.1700-1.1690 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA) could be seen as the first support area before 1.1670 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

