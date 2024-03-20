EUR/USD Current price: 1.0839
- European Central Bank policymakers reiterated fresh data in June may back a rate cut.
- The Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision in the American afternoon.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish, but upcoming direction will depend on the Fed.
The US Dollar trades with a firmer tone ahead of Wall Street’s opening, resulting in EUR/USD hovering near the weekly low at 1.0834. The Euro fell with the European open and following comments from European policymakers, which anyway did not add much to what the market already knows.
European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Gabriel Makhlouf said he is hopeful rates have reached a top, adding inflation is in the process of coming down. Makhlouf backed a June rate cut last week, so his latest words were no surprise. Additionally, President Christine Lagarde said that by June, policymakers will have enough clues to decide to cut rates, but clarified the future rate path remains uncertain. Finally, ECB’s Chief Economist Philip Lane said that wages are moving in the right direction but also noted that policymakers have to take their time to trim rates.
Data-wise, the Eurozone released January Construction Output, which posted an annualized increase of 0.8%.
Speculative interest now awaits the Federal Reserve (Fed). The central bank will announce its monetary policy decision in the American afternoon and release the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) or dot plot, which will shed light on policymakers’ economic perspectives and potential rate cuts.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is down for a third consecutive day and the risk of a steep decline increases. The pair peaked for the day at 1.0871, just above a critical Fibonacci level, the 38.2% retracement of the 1.1139/1.0694 slide at 1.0865. In the daily chart, the 20 and 100 Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) hover around the mentioned Fibonacci level with no apparent directional strength, while the 200 SMA is also directionless, providing near-term support around 1.0830. Finally, the Momentum indicator aims higher above its 100 level, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator heads firmly lower, around 45, in line with another leg south.
For the near term, the 4-hour chart shows sellers retain control. EUR/USD trades below a bearish 20 SMA, which extends its slide below a flat 100 SMA. Furthermore, technical indicators consolidate within negative levels, with no signs of bearish exhaustion. Upcoming direction, however, will depend on the Fed’s announcement and whether three rate cuts are still on the table in 2024.
Support levels: 1.0830 1.0790 1.0745
Resistance levels: 1.0865 1.0920 1.0970
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Fed rate decision and revised dot plot to ramp up market volatility – LIVE
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% after the March policy meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections could drive the US Dollar's action ahead of Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD pops to daily highs on dovish Powell
Following the expected “hold” by the Fed, EUR/USD manages to pick up extra pace and advance to daily highs past the 1.0900 yardstick on the back of increased weakness in the Greenback following the dovish tone at Powell’s presser.
GBP/USD climbs to four-day highs and retargets 1.2800
GBP/USD gathers fresh steam and advances to multi-session peaks near 1.2780 after the Fed matched estimates and left its policy rates unchanged, while Chair Powell delivered a bearish message.
Gold shifts its focus to its all-time high near $2,200
Gold finds renewed space to maneuver, shrugging off some of its recent weakness and bouncing back past the $2,180 mark per troy ounce following the Fed's decision to keep its policy rates unchanged and the dovish tone from Chair Powell.
Shiba Inu holders take profits, pushing SHIB price nearly 45% below its 2024 peak
Shiba Inu holders have realized gains on their SHIB holdings for nearly two weeks, until March 18. SHIB price has fallen by a sharp 45% from its year-to-date peak of $0.00004567.