EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0794
- Upbeat US data further highlights economic divergences between the EU and the US.
- Market players in a better mood, but still cautious amid coronavirus outbreak.
- EUR/USD consolidating, to pick up bearish momentum below 1.0770.
The EUR/USD pair remains depressed, hovering around the 1.0800 level, despite the market is in a better mood this Wednesday. Chinese authorities informed that the pace of contagion of the coronavirus outside Hubei province has slowed, spurring some relief among investors which anyway remain cautious.
The EU released December Current Account with the seasonally adjusted figure at €32.6 B, missing the market’s expectations. The Union also released December Construction output, which also came in below expected, down by 3.1% MoM and by 3.7% YoY.
The US, on the other hand, released MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended February 14, which were down by 6.4%. The country also published the January Producer Price Index, which was up by 2.1% YoY, beating the market’s expectations. January Housing Starts were down by 3.6% while Building Permits were up by 9.2%, much better than anticipated. The dollar is firmer following the release of upbeat numbers.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is holding just below 1.0800 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retaining its bearish stance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is consolidating below a bearish 20 SMA, with the larger moving averages maintaining their bearish slopes far above the shorter one. The Momentum indicator heads lower just below its mid-line while the RSI consolidates around 31, all of which keeps the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.0770 1.0725 1.0690
Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0885 1.0910
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 34-month lows amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda and the Fed's minutes are next.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.30, shrugging off upbeat inflation figures
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.30, reversing gains triggered after UK inflation beat expectations with 1.8% against 1.6% expected, raising then chances for a rate hike down the road. Brexit developments are also eyed.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost
Last-minute rallies push Top 3 back to the upside. Ether continues to lead the market, setting the pace for the upward trend. XRP falls behind again because of Ripple Ltd-linked rumors.
Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600
The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.