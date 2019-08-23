EUR/USD forecast: Bears challenge 1-week old trading range support, focus remains on Powell's speech

- Upbeat Euro-zone PMIs-led up-move turned out to be short-lived amid dovish ECB expectations.
- Pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and seemed to exert fresh pressure on Friday.
- The Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole looked upon for a fresh directional impetus.
The EUR/USD pair had good two-way price swings on Thursday and was influenced by a combination of diverging forces. The pair initially ticked higher and jumped to weekly tops in reaction better-than-expected flash Euro-zone PMI prints for August. The intraday up-move turned out to be short-lived and fizzled out rather quickly near the 1.1110-15 region, dragging the pair to a fresh 3-week low near the 1.1065-60 region.
Traders look to Powell’s speech
The positive reading was overshadowed by dovish ECB expectations and attracted some fresh selling at higher levels, though a modest US Dollar pullback - weighed down by disappointing US macro data and the US President Donald Trump's latest criticism about the Fed's monetary policy stance - extended some support and helped limit the downside.
Meanwhile, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped the greenback to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Friday and exerted some fresh downward pressure on the major. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the key focus will remain on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech at Jackson Hole Symposium.
Given that another rate cut in the September meeting is fully priced in, Powell's comments will be closely scrutinized to find out if the central bank is prepared to slash rates further. Should Powell refrain from signalling aggressive policy easing, the USD is more likely to build on its recent strength and pave the way for an extension of the pair's recent bearish trajectory.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair has now moved on the verge of confirming a bearish break through a one-week-old trading range support near the 1.1060 region, below which the downward momentum could get extended towards challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark with some intermediate support near yearly lows - around the 1.1025 zone. The pair could slide further towards testing a support marked by a descending trend-line extending from December 2018 - currently near the 1.0970 region.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront immediate resistance near the 1.1100 handle (100-hour EMA), which is closely followed by the top end of the recent trading range - around the 1.1115 region. A sustained move beyond the mentioned barrier might trigger a near-term short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 1.1175-80 region, albeit any subsequent up-move is likely to remain capped near 100-day SMA - levels just above the 1.1200 round figure mark.
EUR/USD: Teasing range breakdown ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD has been restricted to a narrow range of 1.1115-1.1063 since last Friday. The pair is currently probing the lower edge of the trading range. A range breakdown, if any, could trap sellers on the wrong side of the market if Fed's Powell sounds dovish.
GBP/USD retraces from 3-week high while heading into G7, Jackson Hole
GBP/USD trims latest gains as Tories warn PM Johnson. The increasing scope of soft Brexit triggered the pair’s earlier surge. G7, global central bankers’ appearance at Jackson Hole will be followed for fresh impulse.
USD/JPY: Yen dips as Japan's inflation hovers at 2-year lows
The Japanese Yen is losing altitude in Asia, possibly due to dismal Japanese inflation data and the resulting rise in the dovish Bank of Japan (BOJ) expectations. Japan's core inflation remained at two-year lows in July.
The audiences of Chairman Powell
The FOMC vote in July to drop the fed funds rate 0.25% for the first time since December 2008 was 8-2 with some members who approved the reduction doubting its logic or necessity.
Gold: Looks south with symmetrical triangle breakdown on 4H
Gold has dived out a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. The daily chart indicators also favor a drop to $1,480. Essentially, sellers have come out victorious in a tug of war with the bulls.