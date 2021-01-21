EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2159
- The ECB left its monetary policy unchanged as widely anticipated.
- US employment and housing data beat expectations, supporting the risk-on mood.
- EUR/USD is technically bullish nearing a critical Fibonacci resistance at around 1.2170.
The EUR/USD pair is up this Thursday, trading at fresh weekly highs as the European Central Bank head, Christine Lagarde, explains the latest central bank’s decision on monetary policy. The ECB kept its monetary policy unchanged, as widely anticipated, reaffirming its accommodative stance to keep supporting economies through the pandemic.
The US just released some encouraging data, as Building Permits rose 4.5% in December, while Housing Starts were up by 5.8%. Initial Jobless Claims contracted to 900K in the week ended January 15, better than the 910K expected. Also, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey printed at 26.5, improving from 9.1 and much better than the 12 expected.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading around 1.2160, retaining most of its daily gains. Still, the pair is below the 23.6% retracement of the November/January rally at 1.2172, the immediate resistance. In the near-term, the 4-hour chart indicates that further gains are likely, as the pair advances above a now bullish 20 SMA. The longer moving averages lack directional strength above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, while technical indicators advance within positive levels.
Support levels: 1.2100 1.2060 1.2020
Resistance levels: 1.2170 1.2225 1.2260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
