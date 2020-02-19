EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0798
- Coronavirus-related concerns eased, but investors maintain a cautious stance.
- EU macroeconomic figures missed the market’s expectations, US data upbeat.
- EUR/USD hovering sub-1.0800, to gain bearish momentum below 1.0770.
The EUR/USD pair has spent Wednesday confined to a tight range around the 1.0800 level, extending its yearly decline by a few pips to 1.0781. Coronavirus-related concerns eased amid Chinese authorities reporting that the pace of contagion outside the Hubei province has slowed, although the dollar and gold, both considered safe-haven, retained their strength, suggesting investors are still cautious.
Macroeconomic data continued to highlight the imbalances between the two economies. The EU released December Current Account with the seasonally adjusted figure at €32.6 B, missing the market’s expectations. The Union also released December Construction output, which also came in below expected, down by 3.1% MoM and by 3.7% YoY. The US published the January Producer Price Index, which was up by 2.1% YoY, beating the market’s expectations. Housing Starts in the same month were down by 3.6% while Building Permits were up by 9.2%, both much better than anticipated.
This Thursday, Germany will release the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, seen in March at 9.8, down from 9.9 previously, and January PPI, foreseen down by 0.4% YoY. The EU will publish the preliminary estimate of February Consumer Confidence, seen at -8.2 from -8.1. The US will release the usual weekly unemployment data and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, seen in February at 12 after printing 17 in January. The US Federal Reserve released the Minutes of its latest meeting, but it was a non-event.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.0790 ahead of the Asian opening, holding on to its bearish stance according to the 4-hour chart. The pair continues to develop below a bearish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator eases within negative levels and the RSI consolidates in oversold levels. The pair is extremely oversold but with no signs of changing course. A bullish corrective advance is not out of the cards, although a break below 1.0770 should open doors for another leg south.
Support levels: 1.0770 1.0725 1.0690
Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0885 1.0910
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair extended its decline to 1.0871 early Wednesday, holding nearby after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, a non-event as expected. The current monetary policy to remain “appropriate.”
USD/JPY soars past 111.00 its highest since May 2019
The USD/JPY pair is the most entertained this Wednesday, with yen’s unstoppable decline sending the pair roughly 130 pips up in a day. Dismal Japanese data, solid US one and a better market mood behind the advance.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900
Upbeat UK inflation fell short of keeping the Pound afloat. The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand.
Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600
The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.