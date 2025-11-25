TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD Forecast: Advances on weak US data, dovish Fed rate cut outlook

  • The pair advances toward 1.1560, supported by a gradual weakening of the US Dollar.
  • ADP, PPI and Retail Sales figures confirm slowing demand and labor-market softness in the United States.
  • Dovish Federal Reserve rhetoric strengthens expectations of interest rate cuts.
EUR/USD Forecast: Advances on weak US data, dovish Fed rate cut outlook
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/USD moves higher on Tuesday, gaining 0.40% on the day to trade near 1.1570 at the time of writing, supported by persistent buying interest following US data releases. The move higher reflects a macroeconomic backdrop increasingly favorable to the Euro (EUR), as newly released US data reinforces the narrative of a cooling US economy and a forthcoming shift toward monetary easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.32%-0.44%-0.41%-0.02%0.17%0.15%0.05%
EUR0.32%-0.12%-0.11%0.30%0.48%0.46%0.37%
GBP0.44%0.12%0.02%0.43%0.61%0.59%0.49%
JPY0.41%0.11%-0.02%0.38%0.57%0.53%0.44%
CAD0.02%-0.30%-0.43%-0.38%0.19%0.16%0.06%
AUD-0.17%-0.48%-0.61%-0.57%-0.19%-0.02%-0.13%
NZD-0.15%-0.46%-0.59%-0.53%-0.16%0.02%-0.10%
CHF-0.05%-0.37%-0.49%-0.44%-0.06%0.13%0.10%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The latest ADP figures showed that private employers shed an average of 13,500 jobs per week over the four weeks ending November 8, signaling a labor market losing momentum. ADP’s chief economist Nela Richardson noted that consumer strength “remains in question heading into the holiday hiring season”, echoing the recent slowdown in hiring dynamics.

Fresh Producer Price Index (PPI) data added to this picture. Headline PPI rose 2.7% YoY, in line with expectations. Core PPI slowed down to 2.6%, revealing some disinflationary developments, though not enough to alter the broader policy outlook. On a monthly basis, headline PPI printed at 0.3%, while core PPI registered 0.1%, a benign reading for most market participants.

Meanwhile, US Retail Sales disappointed with a 0.2% monthly increase in September, well below expectations of 0.4%. The slowdown comes after a strong August but reinforces the view of a more cautious consumer, adding to the expectation of softer growth in the fourth quarter.

These data points were accompanied by strongly accommodative comments from Fed Governor Stephen Miran, who stated that “the economy calls for large interest rate cuts” and argued that rising unemployment is the result of monetary policy being “too tight.” Miran also said he hopes the weakness in job figures will “convince” other policymakers to support a rate cut in December. His tone adds weight to already elevated expectations of at least a 25-basis-point reduction at the December meeting.

Against this backdrop, the Euro (EUR) remains supported by expectations of stable monetary policy in the Eurozone and by a global environment increasingly tilting future rate differentials in favor of the EUR.

Market attention will continue to focus on upcoming remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, although the US macroeconomic cycle remains the key driver for the pair.

EUR/USD therefore remains firmly biased to the upside as long as investors anticipate faster monetary easing in the United States (US) than in the Eurozone, potentially opening the door to further gains should US data continue to soften.

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

In the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1558. The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) edges lower near 1.1554, keeping broader pressure in place, while price has reclaimed the SMA and attempts to stabilize above it. A sustained hold over the average would firm the near-term tone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to 58, indicating improving upside momentum after a sharp rebound from sub-30 readings.

The descending trend line from 1.1817 caps the upside, with resistance at 1.1622, followed by 1.1820. On the downside, the break of the earlier descending line from 1.1654 at 1.1533 establishes initial support, ahead of 1.1500. A 4-hour close above the trend-line barrier would extend the recovery toward the next resistance, while loss of the newly formed floor would bring the next support into view.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD edges toward 1.1600 as falling claims fail to shake dovish mood

EUR/USD edges toward 1.1600 as falling claims fail to shake dovish mood

The EUR/USD registers back-to-back bullish days boosted by speculation that the Federal Reserve might cut rates at the December meeting, following the release of a strong jobs report. The pair trades at 1.1595, up 0.22% after bouncing off daily lows of 1.1547.

GBP/USD finds further gains ahead of Thanksgiving slowdown

GBP/USD finds further gains ahead of Thanksgiving slowdown

GBP/USD accelerated into a fifth straight winning session on Wednesday, gaining another 0.55% on the day and pushing through the 1.3200 handle. Price action is now set to challenge key long-term moving averages, and the ball will remain in Cable bulls’ court through the back half of the trading week.

Gold holds steady near two-week top amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold holds steady near two-week top amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold is seen consolidating its recent gains to a nearly two-week high, though the near-term bias remains tilted in favor of bulls. The growing acceptance that the Fed will cut rates again in December keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and continues to benefit the non-yielding bullion. The supporting factor helps offset the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine the safe-haven commodity, and validates the near-term positive outlook.

ZEC sees 5% gain as Grayscale files to convert its Zcash Trust to an ETF

ZEC sees 5% gain as Grayscale files to convert its Zcash Trust to an ETF

Grayscale filed a registration statement with the US Securities & Exchange Commission, seeking to convert its Zcash Trust into an exchange-traded fund.

The Thanksgiving levitation: Markets slice higher on thin liquidity and thick dovish hopes

The Thanksgiving levitation: Markets slice higher on thin liquidity and thick dovish hopes

The Thanksgiving melt-up arrived on cue, the market carving gains like a holiday turkey, yet thin enough that you could steer the entire tape with a dessert fork The S&P, Nasdaq and Dow just logged their best four-day stretch since May, the kind of pre-holiday levitation that looks impressive but feels suspiciously engineered underneath.

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple trades under strong bearish grip despite steady ETF inflows

Ripple is extending its decline, trading at $2.17 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The cross-border remittance token was rejected at $2.30 on Monday, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market despite steady inflows into ETFs.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers