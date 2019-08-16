- EUR/USD grinds lower to sub-1.1100 levels.
- USD-buying, easing ‘repatriation’ flows, ECB behind the down move.
- Recent auspicious US docket also added to the downbeat mood.
The pessimism around the European currency stays everything but abated so far this week. EUR/USD finally stop struggling and receded to the 1.1100 neighbourhood and below, where it is now looking to stabilize somehow.
Comments from ECB’s O.Rehn on Thursday appear to have convinced EUR-bears to return to the markets, encouraging the pair to break below the multi-session sideline theme at the same time. Board member O.Rehn seems to have put words to the common thought that the ECB is likely to surpass investors’ expectations when the central bank delivers its package of new monetary stimulus at the September event.
Extra downside pressure on spot came in the form of auspicious results from the US docket on Thursday, where Retail Sales, the Philly Fed index and the NY Empire State index all bettered expectations and therefore lent extra oxygen to the moderate recovery in the buck.
In light of the recent price action, EUR/USD has now opened the door to a probable visit to yearly lows in the vicinity of 1.1020. Further south, there are no significant support levels until the 1.0840 region, where sits May 2017 lows. On the (unlikely) event of a sustained rebound, the 1.1154/69 band – where coincide the 21-day and 10-day SMAs – emerges as the interim hurdle ahead of the more relevant 1.1219/49 region, home of the 100-day SMA, 55-day SMA and monthly tops. If (and most important, ‘when’) this area is cleared, the downside pressure should alleviate somewhat, allowing then for a move to the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1288.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline below 1.1100 ahead of data
Following a brief consolidative mode around the 1.11 handle, EUR/USD came under renewed selling pressure amid fresh broad-based US dollar buying and expectations of large ECB QE. The bears look to test the 1.1070 key support.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2150 amid risk-on
The UK data-backed recovery in GBP/USD remains safe and sound in the European session, as the pair regains 1.2150. The improved risk tone also offers support to the recent upside, as market shrug-off lingering no-deal Brexit fears.
USD/JPY hits fresh session tops near 106.50 as risk recovery gathers pace
The USD/JPY pair picked up fresh bids and hit session highs near 106.50 levels in the European session, as the recovery in the risk sentiment gathered steam, as reflected by the extension of the relief rally in the Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Sentiment picks up on Trump’s 'productive' trade comments, but can it last?
Concerns surrounding the warning signals that bond markets are throwing off have not gone away, but they have been alleviated slightly in the past 24 hours.
Gold risks downside amid bearish technical set up, risk-on
Gold prices look vulnerable to further downside risks in Europe, as sellers aim for 100-HMA near $1510 on an hourly rising wedge breakdown. Fundamentally, an improvement in the risk tone is likely to weigh on the safe-haven.