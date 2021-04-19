Key Highlights

EUR/USD gained bullish momentum above the 1.1920 resistance.

A daily close above 1.2000 might start a steady increase.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair cleared a couple of bullish continuation patters near 1.1770 and 1.1925. It opened the doors for a decent increase above 1.1950. The pair even settled above the 1.1950 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

It is now consolidating gains near the 1.1990 and 1.2000 resistance levels. A successful daily close above the 1.2000 level could open the doors for a steady increase.

The next major resistance is near 1.2050, above which EUR/USD could test 1.2120. If there is a downside correction, the pair may possibly find bids near the 1.1935 level. The next major support is near the 1.1900 level or the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

Any more losses might lead the pair towards the key 1.1850 support zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).