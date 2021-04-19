Key Highlights
- EUR/USD gained bullish momentum above the 1.1920 resistance.
- A daily close above 1.2000 might start a steady increase.
Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair cleared a couple of bullish continuation patters near 1.1770 and 1.1925. It opened the doors for a decent increase above 1.1950. The pair even settled above the 1.1950 level, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
It is now consolidating gains near the 1.1990 and 1.2000 resistance levels. A successful daily close above the 1.2000 level could open the doors for a steady increase.
The next major resistance is near 1.2050, above which EUR/USD could test 1.2120. If there is a downside correction, the pair may possibly find bids near the 1.1935 level. The next major support is near the 1.1900 level or the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).
Any more losses might lead the pair towards the key 1.1850 support zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950 amid broad US dollar comeback
EUR/USD drops below 1.1950, printing heaviest daily losses in April. Risk-off moodled US dollar bounce fuel the decline in the main currency pair. Challenges to US President Biden’s infrastructure plan and the coronavirus worries in Europe and Asia back the downbeat mood.
GBP/USD: 200-SMA, previous resistance line test pullback above 1.3800
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around 1.3825 amid Monday’s Asian session. The cable sellers jostle with an ascending support line, previous resistance, from April 08 and 200-SMA while staying below a one-month-long resistance line.