The main currency pair has dropped almost 1% today and reached the lowest level since December 2002 amid a significant boost in USD demand. The move not only pushed the pair below May's lows but also below lows from the turn of 2016 and 2017, meaning that EURUSD traded at the lowest level in almost 20 years. While the greenback strength is currently playing a role in the major move, as it trades higher against most currencies, the Euro continues to struggle as the ECB has been behind other central banks with its policies. There has been an increasing divergence between the ECB and the FED which has managed to aggressively increase interest rates lately in an effort to tackle inflation while its European counterpart has had to be more passive as it remains wary of the real dangers of slowing the economy in a time where the Russia-Ukraine conflict is causing a spike in energy prices and general inflation. The ECB is caught between a rock and a hard place as it needs to raise interest rates to tackle inflation and boost its currency while simultaneously supporting struggling economies which are just recovering after 2 years of pandemic related issues. A rate increase is expected by the ECB in the near future but it will be essential to see how the markets react to this week's ECB minutes which will be released on Thursday as it seems that general confidence in the single market currency continues to decline.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
USD/JPY: Range-bound despite a rising wedge break that targets a fall to 132.50
The USD/JPY rises bolstered by higher US Treasury yields, with the 10-year benchmark note up at 2.932%. A mixed market mood, keep safe-haven currencies bid, in the USD/JPY, the greenback.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!