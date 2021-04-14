EURUSD has continued its recovery by recording a steady rise since last week. After successfully passing the nearest resistance at 1.1920, EURUSD continued to rise and is now trading around 1.1960. The weakness of the USD clearly helped the rise of this currency pair, and the US inflation data (US CPI) published last night clearly had a positive impact on the market. CPI data excluding food and energy was recorded at a high of 1.6% compared to expectations of 1.5% (previous data of 1.3%).
EURUSD finally made the move after it was restrained in horizontal movement for 3 days last week; the barrier level of 1.1920 was successfully broken, thus giving upward momentum to EURUSD. Currently, EURUSD is below the resistance of the 50 day Moving Average 1.1962, while the R1 weekly pivot level is slightly above 1.1973. The next resistance level is at the March 17 high of 1.1990. Sellers in the market are clearly in a state of shock, and they need to push the EURUSD price below 1.1900 if they want to continue dominating the market, with the 200 Day Moving Average level being an important support. A break of this support and 1.1900 would activate the weekly pivot point at 1.1855 as an important support.
Economic data for the Eurozone and the US is relatively light today (Wednesday); the Eurozone is due to publish its Industrial Production data and ECB President Lagarde with a speech later. Also FED Chairman Jerome Powell will give a speech at an official event.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall
GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the commodity.
S&P 500 SPX Update: Records everywhere as stocks go on the rampage
Markets are for once behaving rationally and doing what only they can on the back of benign inflation data, push record highs. Concerns over possible inflationary pressures have weighed on investors' minds recently despite Powell and his team of Fed doves trying to calm fears.