The EUR/USD pair dropped a little in the short term but the upside pressure remains high, so further growth is natural. It’s trading at 1.0890 at the time of writing. Fundamentally, the US reported positive data yesterday, that’s why the greenback appreciated a little. Today, the Core PCE Price Index, Pending Home Sales, and Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment could have an impact.
Technically, the 1.0857, 1.0845, and the uptrend line represent downside obstacles. As long as it stays above these levels, the rate could resume its growth. The 1.0926 former high stands as an upside target.
