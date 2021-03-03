-
EUR/USD is showing signs of indecision: the bearish price action was stopped at the 1.20 support level and trend lines (green). What is going on with this pair?
-
The bullish bounce was strong at 1.20. This suggests a wave A (orange) of a larger ABC (orange) in wave 2 (grey).
-
The recent bullish price swing is a wave B (pink) of a larger ABC zigzag (more likely) or ABCDE triangle pattern (less likely).
This article analyses the corrective zone in more detail. We explain what to expect in terms of Fibonacci levels and price patterns.
Price charts and technical analysis
The EUR/USD made a bullish bounce as expected in our EU-GU video earlier this week. The bounce created a bullish daily candle yesterday. Let’s review the daily chart first:
- The recent bullish price swing is a wave B (pink) of a larger ABC zigzag (more likely) or ABCDE triangle pattern (less likely).
-
A bearish bounce (orange arrow) at the resistance could confirm 1 of the 2 patterns.
-
A bearish break (orange arrow) below the 23.6% Fibonacci level confirms the ABC zigzag pattern.
-
A bearish break (orange arrow) aims at the next key 38.2% Fibonacci level at 1.1730.
-
A bullish bounce (blue arrow) confirms the end of the wave C (pink) of the wave 4 (purple).
-
A deeper bearish swing places the uptrend on hold (yellow circle) or invalidates it (red circle).
On the 4 hour chart, we see that price action completed a 5 wave pattern (grey) within wave A (pink). It was followed by a bullish ABC (grey) in wave B (pink).
The current drop was expected and the wave 1 (grey) reached the 1.20 target.
-
The bullish bounce was strong at 1.20. This suggests a wave A (orange) of a larger ABC (orange) in wave 2 (grey).
-
A bearish bounce (red arrows) is expected at the Fibonacci levels.
-
A break above the top invalidates the wave 2 (grey).
-
A break below the bottom without a 3rd swing up invalidates the ABC pattern.
-
A bearish breakout below the bottom indicates a deeper wave C (pink).
-
The arrows indicate the current expected price path.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.21 amid improving market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.21, up on the day. US yields have stabilized and the ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the US ISM Services PMI are awaited.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.40 ahead of UK budget
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.40 as the market mood improves. Traders await UK Chancellor Sunak's budget presentations, which will likely consist of extending the furlough scheme and tax hikes.
XAU/USD slides below $1730 level, erases Tuesday’s modest gains
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The underlying bullish tone was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the intraday selling.
Cardano screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano has outperformed itself and many other altcoins to become the third-largest cryptocurrency in the market. The $39 billion cryptoasset is up 21% over the last seven days. It has attracted a trading volume of $6.9 billion in 24 hours.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains below 91.00, looks to data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, manage to regain come buying interest and advance to the 90.90 region.