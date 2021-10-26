-
EUR/USD is showing a bullish divergence and time pattern on the daily chart. A break above the 21 and 144 emas would confirm a bullish reversal.
-
The GBP/USD also needs a break above the 21 ema zone on the 4 hour chart for an uptrend continuation.
The EUR/USD daily chart target is the 144 ema around 1.175-.1.18. Whether the price action could go higher depends on the reaction at this 144 ema zone. A bullish confirmation could take place on the 4 hour chart with a close above the 21 emas.
The GBP/USD is aiming at the targets around 1.3930, 1.40, and 1.4070. An uptrend continuation should reach these Fibonacci and round levels if the momentum is strong enough.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 26 - 29 Oct 2021:
The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1600 amid firmer dollar
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1600, on the defensive amid a broadly stronger US dollar. Markets cheer US-Sino talks and stimulus progress despite looming inflation fears. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence weighs down on the euro. US Consumer Confidence data awaited.
GBP/USD spikes to three-day tops above 1.3800
GBP/USD surged past the 1.3800 mark during the first half of the European session and shot to three-day tops on the back of upbeat UK data. Investors now await macroeconomic data releases from the US and the next phase of Brexit negotiations.
XAU/USD slides further below $1,800 mark, downside seems limited
The risk-on mood prompted fresh selling around the safe-haven gold on Tuesday. Hawkish Fed expectations further exerted pressure on the non-yielding XAU/USD. Fresh COVID-19 jitters, worries about global economic growth helped limit losses.
Three reasons why MATIC price will breakout to a new all-time high at $4.5
MATIC price is breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern, hinting at a 150% ascent. Transactional data shows barely any resistance level ahead for Polygon, suggesting a swift move higher. The Layer 2 solution has been at the center of DeFi evolution.
AMC entertainment gains as meme stock rally continues from previous week
NYSE:AMC gained 0.63% during Monday’s trading session. Meme stocks rally on Monday as momentum carries over from the previous week. AMC CEO Adam Aron hints that the company could be getting into the cryptocurrency business.