EUR/USD is showing a bullish divergence and time pattern on the daily chart. A break above the 21 and 144 emas would confirm a bullish reversal.

The GBP/USD also needs a break above the 21 ema zone on the 4 hour chart for an uptrend continuation.

The EUR/USD daily chart target is the 144 ema around 1.175-.1.18. Whether the price action could go higher depends on the reaction at this 144 ema zone. A bullish confirmation could take place on the 4 hour chart with a close above the 21 emas.

The GBP/USD is aiming at the targets around 1.3930, 1.40, and 1.4070. An uptrend continuation should reach these Fibonacci and round levels if the momentum is strong enough.

