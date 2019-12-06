EUR/USD Current price: 1.1313
- US inflation rose by less-than-anticipated in May, Fed's rate cut mostly priced in.
- ECB's Draghi warned about the persistent risk related to global trade.
The EUR/USD pair flirted with its early June top, posting a third consecutive higher high at 1.1341, as the market rushed away from the greenback once again, following news coming from China. The PboC surprised speculative interest by setting a higher-than-anticipated reference rate for the Yuan, another measure taken on the back of the trade war between the world's two largest economies. Asian share market's edged lower, moreover as Wall Street closed in the red, while European equities trimmed early gains and are also down. ECB´s Draghi gave the opening remarks at the central bank's conference on Central, Eastern, and South-Eastern European countries, and warned about the headwinds global trade is facing in the recent years, exacerbating the dismal mood but also weighing on the shared currency, which retreated from the mentioned high.
The European macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer, while the US released first, MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended June 7, which rose 26.8%, and just now May CPI data. According to the official report, inflation in the US rose by just 0.1% MoM in May and by 1.8% YoY, while the core annual reading came in at 2.0%, all of them slightly below the market's expectations.
The dollar initially reacted negatively to the news, although it quickly changed direction, now trading at its highest for the day against the common currency. The EUR/USD pair, however, keeps holding above the 1.1300 figure, with the upside potential fading short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, the pair is finding some support around a bullish 20 SMA, while despite easing, technical indicators remain within positive levels. The long-term broken trend line comes in at around 1.1265, the level to break for the pair to turn bearish again.
Support levels: 1.1300 1.1265 1.1220
Resistance levels: 1.1350 1.1385 1.1420
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1250 as US retail sales beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, extending its slide. US retail sales beat expectations with the control group rising by 0.5% in May on top of upward revisions. US-Sino trade tensions are in play.
GBP/USD falls towards 1.2600 after US retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2600, around the weekly lows. US retail sales beat expectations and trade tensions also boost the USD. The UK is bracing for Boris Johnson to become PM. US consumer confidence is next.
USD/JPY climbs to mid-108s as 10-year US T-bond yield erases losses
Today's upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the United States provided a boost to the greenback and allowed the USD/JPY pair to advance to a session top of 108.50.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Alone in the dark of outer space...heading to the Moon
It is almost usual practice of the Crypto market that technical extremes occur at the end of the working week – setting the stage for action over the weekend.
Gold surges through $1350 level, highest since April 2018
Gold caught some aggressive bids in the last hour and surged to the highest level since April 2018, around the $1358 region.