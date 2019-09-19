- Softer Euro-zone inflation figures led to the initial leg of Wednesday's intraday pullback.
- The Fed delivered a hawkish cut, which boosted the USD and added to the selling bias.
- Absent relevant market-moving economic data leaves the pair at the mercy of the USD.
The EUR/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a major part of the previous session's positive move, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so. The initial leg of the intraday pullback came after the release of final Euro-zone inflation figures, which showed that the headline CPI rose 0.1% in August as compared to 0.2% anticipated. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate was confirmed at 1.0% while core prices rose 0.9% and exerted some pressure on the shared currency.
Hawkish Fed cut exerted some pressure
Meanwhile, the downtick accelerated further after the Fed, as was widely expected, lowered policy rate by 25 bps for the second time but the language of the accompanying statement raised questions if there will be another rate cut this year. The so-called dot-plot showed that the median projections of federal funds rate would be at present levels through the end of 2020, suggesting that the Fed is already done with its mid-cycle adjustments and provided a goodish lift to the US Dollar. Moreover, there were several dissenting votes, James Bullard wanted to cut 50 bps cut while Esther L. George and Eric S. Rosengren preferred to stand pat, implying that further rate reductions were not guaranteed.
The pair dropped to an intraday low level of 1.1014 in reaction to the hawkish cut but managed to find some support at lower levels after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference suggested that the central bank was open to another cut before the year-end. The pair finally settled around 15 pips off session lows and edged higher during the Asian session on Thursday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Euro-zone, the USD price dynamics might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - featuring the release of initial weekly jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index - might contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
Given the pair's inability to capitalize on attempted bullish moves, the risk remains skewed to the downside, though bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained weakness below the key 1.10 psychological mark. Below the mentioned handle, the pair seems more likely to resume its prior/well-established bearish trend and accelerate the slide back towards challenging 2019 swing lows support near the 1.0925 region. The downward trajectory might then turn the pair vulnerable to break through the 1.0900 handle and head towards testing its next major support near the 1.0840-35 region.
On the flip side, the pair needs to decisively move beyond a three-month-old descending trend-line resistance in order to increase prospects for any further near-term recovery. Convincing break through the mentioned barrier, currently around the 1.1080 region, now seems to set the stage for a more beyond the 1.1100 round-figure mark, and 1.1145 intermediate resistance, towards challenging 100-day SMA near the 1.1175-80 region en-route the 1.1200 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers post-Fed losses, awaits data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, up from the lows it fell to on Wednesday after the Fed cut rates but signaled no new moves are imminent. Markets are digesting the decision and eyeing several US figures.
GBP/USD stabilizes below 1.25 ahead of UK retail sales, BOE
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, consolidating its losses after the US Fed cut rates as expected and indicated a pause. The Bank of England is set to leave rates unchanged. Beforehand, UK retail sales are due out.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Forex Today: Dollar surrenders post-Fed gains, Aussie and Bitcoin tumble, BOE in focus
The US dollar is off its highs against major pairs as markets digest the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed cut rates by 25 basis points as expected and the dot-plot signaled no further cuts this year or the next.
Gold: Indecisive market, focus on today's close
Gold is currently trading at $1,480 per Oz, representing 0.21% drop on the day. On Wednesday, the yellow metal witnessed two-way business before ending the day with moderate losses at $1,494.