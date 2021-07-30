EUR/TRY falls below key support of 10.045

EUR/TRY edged south today, breaking below the key support (now turned into resistance) barrier of 10.045, which provided support on June 14th, and prevented the rate from falling between July 18th and today morning. This makes the dip even more important, which combined with the fact that EUR/TRY is trading below the tentative downside resistance line drawn from the high of June 25th, paints a negative short-term picture.
The break below 10.045 has confirmed a forthcoming lower low on both the 4-hour and daily charts, signaling the resumption of the prevailing downtrend. We now expect the bears to challenge the 9.9650 barriers, marked by the lows of May 6th and 7th, the break of which could carry extensions towards the 9.8600 zone, which encouraged some buying on April 28th and 29th.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI, already below 50, has moved closer to 30, while the MACD lies below both its zero and trigger lines, pointing down as well. Both indicators detect accelerating downside speed and support the notion for further declines in this exchange rate.
On the upside, we would like to see a rebound above the key resistance of 10.150 before we start assessing whether the outlook has brightened. This will not only take the rate above the pre-mentioned downside line, but it will also confirm a forthcoming higher high. The bulls may then push the battle towards the 10.225 level, marked by the inside swing lows of July 7th and 12th, the break of which could encourage advances towards the 10.315 area, which provided resistance July 2nd and 8th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1900 on upbeat Eurozone GDP
EUR/USD extends the bounce above 1.1900 after the Eurozone Q2 Prelim GDP beat estimates with 2%. The US dollar resumes the downside amid improving market mood, as traders ignore downbeat German growth numbers. US PCE inflation in focus.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.4000 as dollar eases ahead of US PCE
GBP/USD bounces back toward 1.4000, as the US dollar eases despite risk-off mood. Optimism over the Brexit issue and the declining trend in new COVID-19 cases in the UK offers support to the pound. US PCE inflation awaited.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, bullish potential intact
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session. A combination of factors extended some support, though the lack of buying warrants caution.
Ripple bulldozes resistance, eyes $1.00
XRP price rebound has taken on an impulsive tone, lifting the cross-border remittances token near the convergence of the 200-day SMA with the longstanding inverse head-and-shoulders neckline around $0.775. Ripple falls short of triggering a double bottom pattern.
US Core PCE Price Index June Preview: Bad will not be bad enough
Inflation is rampant. Consumers, politicians, and economists have noticed. Even the Federal Reserve has concerns, though not enough to modify the easy money policy that is abetting the increases.