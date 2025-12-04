With the Japanese Yen basket trading close to all-time low, will we see Bank of Japan intervention as Governor Ueda hints at higher rates at the December meeting – our focus is EUR/JPY where the technical and fundamental picture highlights selling rallies, with the weekly chart showing possible completion of a bullish Elliott Wave count and a bearish Butterfly formation at 182.62 offering a whopping 5.7R risk-reward setup.



Selling at 182.62 with a stop at 183.62 gives a 100 pip stop loss and a target at 176.90 which is 572 pips away, while the ECB is in a medium-term cutting cycle offering bearish bias for the Euro and the BoJ is weighing pros and cons of a rate hike at the December 18-19 meeting which would be seen as easing off the accelerator not applying brakes, making selling rallies at 182.62 resistance a solid trade setup with great value.