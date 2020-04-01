Since February 20th, when the S&P 500 began selling off from its all-time highs, EUR/JPY has been trading in a volatile trading range between 116.12 and 121.40. However, over the last 4 trading days, the pair has traded lower from 121.08 to today’s lows near 116.96, down almost 1.5% today alone. Support doesn’t come in until 85/100 pips lower near 116.00, which is near the long-term downward sloping tending and they March 9th lows.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
One reason for the move lower is because of USD/JPY, which has sold off from a recent high of 111.71 to today's lows of 107.00, while stalling between the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the march 9th lows to the March 24th highs. As of late, the pair has a high positive correlation with the DXY at +0.92. A correlation coefficient of +1.00 means the pair move perfectly together in the same direction. Currently, there is a close correlation. Support is below at the 50% retracement level and horizontal support near 106.50.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
The other reason the EUR/JPY is moving lower is because of EUR/USD side of the equation. The pair has been moving lower since Monday’s open. The EUR/USD traded up to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs on March 9th to the lows on March 23rd before turning lower. Support is at today’s lows near 1.0900. Notice how highly negatively correlated the EUR/USD is with the DXY. The current reading is -0.99. A correlation coefficient of -1.00 means the 2 assets are perfectly negatively correlated. This is sure pretty close!
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
With the EUR lower vs the USD, and JPY higher vs the USD (USD/JPY lower), it makes sense that the EUR/JPY would be much lower, especially with the high correlations that EUR/USD and USD/JPY have with the US Dollar. However, when we take a look at the correlation of the EUR/JPY to the DXY, the correlation coefficient is only +0.27! There is only a mild correlation to the DXY.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Here’s the point:
With initial claims tomorrow and Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday, the US Dollar currency pairs may continue to be volatile over the next few days. If you are looking for a currency pair to trade, but don’t want exposure to the US Dollar, EUR/JPY is a pair to consider.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles around 1.0950 in a highly uncertain risk-environment
Better than expected US data from early March failed to impress. Wall Street plunged, with the three major indexes losing over 4.0% each. Investors on their topes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
AUD/USD losses the 0.6100 threshold on dismal market’s mood
Investors’ sentiment took a turn to the worse on Wednesday, with global equities falling amid the COVID-19 outbreak taking its toll through Europe and the US.
Yield outlook - QE beats supply, keeping long EUR and USD yields low for now
COVID-19 and its economic consequences, together with the monetary and fiscal policy response, have set the direction for global fixed income markets over the past month.
WTI fails to hold above $21, clings to modest daily gains
Crude oil prices gained traction in the US afternoon and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate rose to a daily high of $21.20 but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold: USD 1600 is the major pivot level but is the retracement over?
Gold has been pulling back up since the recent low on March 16th. It's amazing to think that in these uncertain times the price fell to hit a low to USD 1451.32.