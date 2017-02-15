EUR/JPY analysis: range bound as the dollar remains in center stage

The EUR/JPY pair ended the day pretty much flat in the 120.90 region, as both currencies continued to trade in parallel, led by greenback's self strength/weakness. Yen's gains remain limited, as US Treasury yields remain near its recent highs, with the 10-year benchmark at 2.51%, the high posted after Tuesday's Yellen statement before the US Congress. There were no big news in Japan, and the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Thursday. The pair retreated from a fresh weekly high of 121.27, and the 4 hours chart shows that selling interest surged around a bearish 100 SMA whilst in the same chart, technical indicators have turned lower within neutral territory, reflecting the absence of clear directional strength. Given that the market is all about the greenback these days, there are little chances of seeing a clearer trend in the pair, expected to trade within a major Fibonacci resistance at 121.40 and this month low of 119.32.

