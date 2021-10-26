EUR/JPY
On Monday, the common European currency declined by 67 pips or 0.50% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair tested the 131.88 support level during yesterday's trading session.
All things being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower in a descending channel pattern within Tuesday's trading session. The potential target for sellers will be near the 131.60 level.
However, bearish traders may still encounter the support level at 131.88 within the following trading hours.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump after upbeat US data
EUR/USD trades at fresh weekly lows in the 1.1580 price zone, as the dollar is back in fashion, strengthening against most major rivals. New Home Sales in the US surged by 14% in September and consumer sentiment improved in October.
GBP/USD accelerates slide to 1.3760
GBP/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.3830 during the European session but reversed its direction in the second half of the day. Fading BOE rate hike expectations and Brexit-related headlines weigh on the pound.
XAU/USD fails to hold above $1800, tumbles toward $1780
Gold dropped below $1800 and tumbled to $1782, reaching the lowest level since Thursday. It then trimmed losses and rose toward $1790. It still remains under pressure, as the US dollar strengthens across the board.
Three reasons why MATIC price will breakout to a new all-time high at $4.5
MATIC price is breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern, hinting at a 150% ascent. Transactional data shows barely any resistance level ahead for Polygon, suggesting a swift move higher. The Layer 2 solution has been at the center of DeFi evolution.
AMC entertainment gains as meme stock rally continues from previous week
NYSE:AMC gained 0.63% during Monday’s trading session. Meme stocks rally on Monday as momentum carries over from the previous week. AMC CEO Adam Aron hints that the company could be getting into the cryptocurrency business.