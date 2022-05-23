The UK economy is facing a cost of living crisis as higher taxation, higher goods prices, and the prospect of rising energy bills in the Autumn is weighing heavily on sentiment. The Bank of England revised growth for 2023 into negative territory in a move that prompted some analysts to see the BoE hiking once or twice more and cutting rates in 2023.
The ECB is in a different phase of their fight against inflation as they prepare to hike interest rates. Since the April meeting a string of ECB speakers have been expressing the prospects of a July rate hike. Short-term interest rate markets are now pricing in a 51% chance of a 10 bps hike at June’s meeting.
The diverging outlook between the ECB and the BoE should keep the EURGBP supported on the dips, and risk can be closely defined with stops below.
Major trade risks: The major risk here is if there is shift in monetary policy outlook from either the ECB or the BoE.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from multi-week highs toward 1.0650
EUR/USD has retreated modestly toward 1.0650 after having climbed to its highest level in nearly a month at 1.0687 in the European session. Despite the recent pullback, the pair clings to strong daily gains following the euro rally that was triggered by ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains below 1.2600
GBP/USD has erased a portion of its daily gains in the early American session after having tested 1.2600 in the European morning. The dollar stays on the back foot in the second half of the day with Wall Street's main indexes posting strong daily gains.
Gold stays in positive territory above $1,850
Gold has lost its traction following a jump above $1,860 earlier in the day but managed to hold in positive territory above $1,850. The 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, capping XAU/USD's upside so far on the day despite broad dollar weakness.
Another Terra's LUNA price failed recovery attempt causes uproar in the crypto community
Terra’s LUNA price fails to recover despite Proposal 1299 to rescue over 154.7 million UST stuck in Osmosis and side chains. Do Kwon told the Terra community that sending LUNA to the burn address is "a loss".
Why is SIGA Technologies stock soaring on Monday?
SIGA Technologies is soaring again on Monday as the company continues to benefit from the spread of monkeypox throughout the globe. SIGA has a monkeypox vaccine candidate that got FDA approval.