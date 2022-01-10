The euro declined slightly against the US dollar and sterling after the latest Eurozone jobs numbers. Data by Eurostat showed that the bloc’s unemployment rate declined by 220k in November, leading to an unemployment rate of 7.2%. In total, there were over 11.8 million unemployed people in the region, which was lower than the pandemic-era high of over 14 million. The numbers came two days after the US published mixed jobs numbers. The country added just 199k jobs in December while the unemployment rate declined to a pandemic-era low of 3.9%.

US stock futures retreated as concerns about interest rates remained. Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 index declined by over 150 points while those linked to the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices declined by 83 and 25 points. In the ongoing sell-off, the Nasdaq 100 index has emerged as a key laggard because it is composed of technology companies that are often riskier than value stocks. Stocks also declined as investors waited for the upcoming earnings season that will start on Friday. Before then, some leading companies like KB Homes and Taiwan Semiconductor will publish their results.

The US dollar bounced back after it experienced a major sell-off on Friday after the jobs numbers. The dollar index rose by about 0.20% while bond yields also rose. The yield on the 10-year rose to 1.774% while the 30-year yield rose to 2.12%. The currency also rose as investors waited for the upcoming US inflation numbers. Economists expect the data to show that the headline consumer price index rose by about 7% in December.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair declined to a low of 1.1318, which was lower than Friday’s high of 1.1365. On the four-hour chart, the pair moved below the key resistance at 1.1365, where it struggled moving above recently. It has moved to the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has tilted lower. The pair has also formed a bearish flag pattern. Therefore, it will likely keep falling ahead of the US inflation data.

USD/CHF

The USDCHF pair bounced back as traders reflected on the American NFP data. It is trading at 0.9227, which was the highest level since December 22nd. It moved close to the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. Also, it is above the 25-day moving average and is trying to move above the key resistance at 0.9233. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising during the American session.

ETH/USD

The ETHUSD pair declined sharply as the cryptocurrency sell-off accelerated. It is trading at 3,040, which is its lowest level since October. It has dropped below all moving averages and is along the lower side of the Bollinger Bands. It is also slightly higher than the key support at 3,000. Therefore, the pair may keep falling as bears target the key support at 2,700.