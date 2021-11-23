The mood across European markets darkened on Tuesday as surging Covid-19 cases on the continent dented risk sentiment.
Austria reintroduced a national lockdown on Monday to curb new infections spreading across Europe. However, fears continue to mount over larger countries in Europe following Austria’s lead, with Germany at the top of the list.
Across the Atlantic, US futures are pointing to a negative open as investors evaluate Jay Powell’s nomination for a second term as Federal Reserve Chair. When considering how his renomination boosted rate hike expectations and propelled Treasury yields higher, US equity bulls could face some obstacles down the road.
Dollar boosted by rate hike bets
Dollar bulls trampled on the currency markets yesterday after President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Fed Chair. Lael Brainard, the other candidate, was seen as more dovish than Powell, although she will become Vice-Chair, the White House announced.
Powell’s renomination injected dollar bulls with renewed confidence, as this means there will be policy continuity at a crucial time when US inflation is at a 30-year high. Markets are now expecting the Fed to raise interest rates from near zero in June 2022. This could fuel the dollar’s upside momentum if we hear more Fed chatter around a faster tapering of bond-buying, with the Dollar Index already hitting a fresh 16-month high today.
On the data front, all eyes will be on the flash PMI for November which will provide insight into the health of the US economy. The dollar could extend gains if this data meets or exceeds market expectations.
Commodity spotlight – Gold
The likely re-election of Jerome Powell sent gold prices tumbling yesterday with bearish momentum rolling over into Tuesday’s session.
Gold stood little chance against an appreciating dollar and rising US Treasury yields, as markets continued to price in higher interest rates next year and beyond. Given how gold is a zero-yielding asset, it tends to perform poorly in a high-interest rate environment. With prices down almost 3% since the start of the week, bears are clearly in the driving seat and may remain there for the rest of November, especially if bond yields advance higher.
Looking at the technical picture, it is certainly a painful sight to behold with gold falling from five-month highs into the 50, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages. If bears break through this key support region and secure a solid weekly close below $1777, this could signal further downside in the short to medium term. Alternatively, a move back above $1800 could encourage gold bugs to push towards $1813 and $1832.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1250 as dollar finds its footing
EUR/USD advanced to a daily high of 1.1275 during the European trading hours but lost its bullish momentum and turned flat on the day near 1.1240. The renewed dollar strength on the back of rising Treasury bond yields ahead of Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI reports seems to be causing EUR/USD to edge lower.
GBP/USD extends slide to mid-1.1300s on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continues to push lower toward 1.3350 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar capitalizes on rising US Treasury bond yields. Investors await the preliminary November Manufacturing and Services PMI reports from the US.
Gold suffers heavy losses, trades below $1,800 amid surging US T-bond yields
Gold broke below $1,800 and touched its lowest level in more than two weeks on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to a fresh monthly high of 1.667% in the American session as markets continue to price in a sooner-than-expected Fed rate hike.
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
MANA shows signs that a short-term 50% upswing to $5.5 is likely. Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase. A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
