Stocks are edging to the downside as Friday’s session draws to a close in London, as some bullish momentum fades into the weekend, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks mixed but on track for weekly gains
“Despite the best efforts of various parties, the monthly PCE index never seems to quite generate the excitement of the CPI reading, despite the former being the Fed’s preferred measure. Thus today’s data passed largely without much notice, but then with three big central bank meetings, a payrolls report and major tech earnings next week the market has much bigger fish to fry. Stocks have managed to notch up a decent performance for the week, shrugging ff Microsoft’s earnings, and it is now up to the FANGs to provide fresh bullish momentum.”
Dollar pushes higher
“Given the decline in the greenback this month, it may well be that markets are being too dovish in their expectations for next week’s Fed decision. While the 25bps hike is more or less nailed on, it is the commentary around it that provides the potential to trip up the unwary. Risk assets have done well so far this month, but next week’s action-packed timetable poses a significant hurdle to short-term gains.”
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0850 area as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has extended its slide toward 1.0850 in the American session. Profit-taking ahead of the weekend and the negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be helping the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD trades on the back foot below 1.2400
GBP/USD is having a difficult time gathering recovery momentum and trading in negative territory below 1.2400 on Friday. Although the data from the US showed that PCE inflation continued to soften in December, the US Dollar holds its ground heading into the weekend.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,930
Gold price has lost its traction and declined below $1,930 during the American trading hours. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to modest daily gains above 3.5% ahead of the weekend, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Is the dramatic rise in whale activity in AAVE, MATIC and DYDX a sell signal?
AAVE, MATIC and DYDX price rallied alongside large market capitalization cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum in January. Experts at the crypto intelligence tracker Santiment believe the recent spike in activity by whales on these networks needs to be watched closely.
Breaking: US annual Core PCE inflation declines to 4.4% in December as expected
Inflation in the US, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, declined to 5% on a yearly basis in December from 5.5% in November, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday.