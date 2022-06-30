General trend
- PBOC Quarterly Policy Statement: to provide more forceful support to the real economy.
- Japanese equities have extended declines.
- Energy and Resources indices weigh on Australian equities.
- US equity FUTs trade lower.
- Shanghai and HK markets outperform.
- Macau monthly casino revenues in focus.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- US to release PCE data.
- BOJ bond buying schedule due after the market close.
- BOJ Tankan survey due on Fri.; Tokyo CPI will also be released.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (NZ) New Zealand Jun ANZ Activity Outlook: -9.1 v -4.7 prior; Business Confidence: -62.6 v -55.6 prior [lowest since Apr 2020].
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Chief Economist Conway: Tide may have turned against housing being a one way bet for a generation of New Zealanders; Core housing fundamentals have changed.
- (AU) Australia Q1 Job Vacancies Q/Q: 13.8% v 6.2% prior.
- (AU) Australia May Private Sector Credit M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 9.0% v 8.6%e.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.2%.
- (JP) Japan May Preliminary industrial production M/M: -7.2% V -0.3%E; Y/Y: -2.8% V 4.2%E.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.60T v -¥496.7B prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: -¥429.7B v -¥942.5B prior.
- (JP) Tokyo said to raise COVID warning to the 2nd highest level - Japan press.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.4%.
- (KR) South Korea sets 2023 Minimum Wage at KRW9.6K/hr, +5% y/y.
- (KR) South Korea May Industrial Production M/M: 0.1% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 7.3% v 4.0%e.
- (KR) South Korea May Cyclical Leading Index Change: +0.1 v -0.3 prior (1st increase since Jun 2021).
- (KR) South Korea May Retail Sales M/M: -0.1% v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 10.1% v 0.5% prior.
- (CN) China NDRC: May Natural Gas Apparent Consumption Y/Y: -5.2% v -1.8% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China Jun manufacturing PMI (GOVT OFFICIAL): 50.2 V 50.5E.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7114 v 6.7035 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY80B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY100B prior; Net inject CNY70B v Net inject CNY90B prior.
- (CN) China Securities Regulator (CSRC) cutting fees on private corporate bond sales by CNY160M.
North America
- (US) Q1 Final GDP annualized Q/Q: -1.6% V -1.5%E; personal consumption: 1.8% V 3.1%E.
- Unity U To cut 4% of staff.
- (US) DOE Crude for week ending June 24TH -2.8M; Gasoline: +2.7M; DISTILLATE: +2.6M.
Europe
- (UK) Jun Lloyds Business Barometer: 28 v 38 prior.
- (UK) May Car Manufacturing 62.3K units, +13.3% y/y - SMMT.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -1.4%, ASX 200 -1% , Hang Seng +0.4%; Shanghai Composite +1.5% ; Kospi -1.1%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 -0.6%.
- EUR 1.0457-1.0433 ; JPY 136.81-136.40 ; AUD 0.6903-0.6852 ;NZD 0.6229-0.6198.
- Gold flat at $1,816/oz; Crude Oil +0.1% at $109.95/brl; Copper -0.1% at $3.7670/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0450 as USD slips ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0450, displaying a modest rebound on a minor pullback in the US dollar. The US Treasury yields rebound amid cautious optimism, ahead of PCE inflation. The US Core PCE Price Index is seen easing to 4.7% YoY in May.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid USD retreat, US data eyed
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.2150 amid a broad US dollar retreat, despite a mixed market mood. BOE's Bailey said the UK economy is facing a very large real income shock. UK data and US PCE inflation awaited.
Gold bears eye $1,800 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation data
Gold Price prints four-day downtrend despite recent rebound from intraday low. US dollar retreat, two-week-old support line restrict immediate downside. Bulls need validation from market sentiment, US PCE Price Index data.
With Grayscale suing the SEC, how will Dogecoin price and crypto markets react?
Dogecoin price witnessed a massive bounce last week but recently pulled back due to the market condition. Since then, DOGE is trying to find a stable footing for the next leg-up.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!