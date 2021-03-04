Top daily news

Global stock markets’ pullback continues currently after tech shares selloff Wednesday led markets down as bond yields advance continues. Apple shares lost 2.45% Wednesday, Tesla dropped 4.84%.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.88% GBP USD +0.04% USD JPY +1.19% AUD USD -1.46%

The Dollar strengthening continues currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 758 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, up from 730 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, gained 0.2% Wednesday despite worse than expected Institute for Supply Management services report for February.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their climbing yesterday despite the euro-zone statistics bureau Eurostat report final eurozone composite PMI reading for February came in at 48.8, up from 47.8 in January and exceeding analyst expectations. The pound is higher against the Dollar currently while the euro is down. AUD/USD reversed its climbing while USD/JPY reversed its sliding Wednesday with yen lower against the Greenback while the Australian dollar is down currently.

Stock Market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index -0.14% GB 100 Index -0.48% Nikkei Index -2.13% Hang Seng Index -0.86% Australian Stock Index -0.07%

The US stock futures are down currently after extending losses Wednesday. 10-year Treasury notes have risen to 1.477%, heading back towards a one-year high of 1.614% set last week. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at a Wall Street Journal conference at 18:05 CET today. The three main US stock indexes booked losses ranging from 04% to 2.7%.

European stock indexes are lower currently after a mixed session Wednesday with FTSE 100 climbing 0.8% following British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s budget speech announcing additional £65 billion worth of fiscal measures for 2021/22. Asian stock indexes are sharply down today with Nikkei leading losses.

Commodity Market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.89% WTI Crude +1.17%

Brent is edging higher currently. Prices ended higher Wednesday despite the US Energy Information Administration report of a surprise crude stockpile build of 21.6 million barrels last week. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 2.6% and is higher currently. Brent crude advanced 2.2% to $67.07 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold Market News

Metals Change Gold -0.4%

Gold prices are edging lower today. April gold lost 1% to $1715.80 an ounce on Wednesday.