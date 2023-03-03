Stock markets are poised to end the week on a positive note although broadly speaking, it doesn't seem we've progressed in either direction over recent weeks.
Trading has become very choppy as the economic data has turned more problematic and interest rate expectations have flipped. Investors are now waiting for evidence that the January figures were the blip many expect they were, driven by unseasonably warm weather, and next Friday's jobs report will be the first such tier-one release.
We may see more fluctuations in the markets alongside some interesting releases in the interim, not to mention the two appearances by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in Congress during the week. I can't imagine he will pivot too dramatically in either direction as the data has largely evolved as the Fed feared, but you never know and any shift toward the hawkish end of the spectrum may resonate more than normal given recent developments.
More signs of optimism for China
The services PMI data released today were mostly revised numbers from Europe but the Chinese Caixin release once again surprised in a positive way, which may be part of what's lifting sentiment late in the week. The transition is clearly going well and this is the latest survey that backs up that belief.
There's naturally still a long way to go and the scale of the recovery may depend on how much economic and monetary support is on offer over the coming months, or whether policymakers even deem it less necessary on the back of recent indicators.
Back in the middle of the range
A decent week for oil prices comes to an end slightly in the red, perhaps a sign of some profit-taking kicking in. Prices have fluctuated in a range for months now and the current price sits more-or-less in the middle of that range. While traders are becoming more optimistic about the Chinese recovery, the risks to the global economy may be increasing as interest rate expectations have risen.
The range does appear to be gradually tightening but remains quite large and there appears little appetite for a breakout at this moment in time. Perhaps the US data over the next couple of weeks will change that.
Paring losses ahead of a big week for the US
Gold is bringing an end to a run of four successive weekly declines, rising around 2% over the last five days after running into significant support around $1,800. This followed a near-8% decline from the highs at the start of February so could simply be a case of profit-taking ahead of a big week of US data and Fed speak. The $1,780-$1,800 support below remains crucial and should it break over the next couple of weeks, it may well signal a much more hawkish shift in US monetary policy.
Fragile confidence hit by Silvergate troubles
Bitcoin is falling heavily amid a wider crypto sell-off, driven by the plunge in Silvergate capital and the risk of further negative ripple effects in the industry. Cryptos have performed extremely well this year as the FTX fallout had been much smaller than feared and risk appetite improved. But this story is a reminder that there could still be more to come and it has undermined confidence in the space. While off around 5% today, bitcoin held at $22,000 and still finds itself in a very healthy position. But it could now be a very volatile few days for the industry.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0600 after US PMI data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that the business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in the service sector in February, helping the US Dollar gather strength.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.1950 as US Dollar gather strength
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.1950 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar managed to regather its strength after the data from the US showed that the business activity in the service sector remained healthy in February.
Gold drops toward $1,840, holds in positive territory
Gold price turned south and declined toward $1,840 on Friday with the ISM Services PMI helping the US Dollar find demand. Nevertheless, as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields stays in negative territory near 4%, XAU/USD's losses remain limited for the time being.
Cronos: CRO holders need to exercise caution as bears take the wheel
Cronos (CRO) price sold off this Friday around the time Europe began trading. With a violent drop of over 5%, bulls got caught by surprise. Although the situation looks grim, a turnaround into the US session could happen again with Cronos price back up around $0.08 near Friday’s close.
C3.ai Earnings: AI stock surges 17% on EPS beat
C3.ai (AI) saw its revenue fall YoY in the fiscal third quarter, but the enterprise-focused artifical intelligence software company managed to beat Wall Street consenus late Thursday, which was enough for it to power more than 16% higher in Friday's premarket. The stock is up more than 17% at the time of writing at just under $25.