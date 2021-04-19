U.S. equity futures have pulled back a tad bit lower here in the early session while European stocks have held steady traders awaited a fresh round of corporate earnings with global shares sitting at record highs. The dollar has given back some as well allowing the basket of currencies it is always measured against to shine. The NZ dollar notably made a surprising recovery in the overnight session.

S&P 500 Index futures contracts have dropped modestly from a record chalked up last week as earnings season continued, with Coca-Cola having reported earlier this morning and done well, with IBM and United Airlines Holdings Inc. due to report after market close today. Among notable price moves here in the premarket in the US, some high-flying tech names took a hit in the pre-market, with Peloton Interactive Inc. slumping after regulators warned about the company’s treadmill, and Tesla Inc. dropping around 2% in the wake of a crash involving one of the company’s cars.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index pared an earlier advance to trade little changed. Chinese stocks continue to outperform in the wake of easing concerns about the financial stability of state enterprise China Huarong Asset Management Co., a distressed debt manager.

