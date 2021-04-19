U.S. equity futures have pulled back a tad bit lower here in the early session while European stocks have held steady traders awaited a fresh round of corporate earnings with global shares sitting at record highs. The dollar has given back some as well allowing the basket of currencies it is always measured against to shine. The NZ dollar notably made a surprising recovery in the overnight session.
S&P 500 Index futures contracts have dropped modestly from a record chalked up last week as earnings season continued, with Coca-Cola having reported earlier this morning and done well, with IBM and United Airlines Holdings Inc. due to report after market close today. Among notable price moves here in the premarket in the US, some high-flying tech names took a hit in the pre-market, with Peloton Interactive Inc. slumping after regulators warned about the company’s treadmill, and Tesla Inc. dropping around 2% in the wake of a crash involving one of the company’s cars.
In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index pared an earlier advance to trade little changed. Chinese stocks continue to outperform in the wake of easing concerns about the financial stability of state enterprise China Huarong Asset Management Co., a distressed debt manager.
Trade idea
Emini S&P futures market profile summary
Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any trader’s newsletter service. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.