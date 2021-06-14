European futures digest G7 message which represents a more hostile behavior against China. Bitcoin prices are on the move again as investors find some comfort in Elon Musk’s tweet which indicated that Tesla may begin to accept Bitcoin again if 50% mining energy comes from renewable.
Stock market
The stock market ended the trading session on a high note on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%, while the S&P 500 index rose 0.4%. The NASDAQ, the tech-savvy index, gained 1.9%, rising for the fourth week in a row as the tech sector regained prominence. Stock markets rose after officials announced that inflation had risen at the fastest rate since 2008. Traders believe that the rate will likely fall in the future.
Ease of lockdowns in UK
Because of the spike in the coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson is very likely to extend the time span for reducing lockdowns. The Prime Minister will meet with Cabinet members to approve a four-week delay in eliminating lockdowns. This is cause for alarm among investors, as another wave of the virus might hamper the UK's economic recovery.
Dow Jones today
Many blue chip stocks in the Dow index rose by nearly 1%. American Express, Goldman Sachs, and Apple were among the best performers, while Walgreens Boots Alliance, Salesforce, and Verizon were among the laggards.
Asian stock markets
Due to a public holiday, several major stock exchanges were closed on Monday, and sentiment in Asian Pacific markets was mixed. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo increased by 0.66% and the Shanghai Composite Index decreased by nearly 0.58%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 0.36% and the Seoul Kospi declined 0.03% as at 11.22 PM EST.
Coronavirus update
The United States has been successful in controlling the outbreak of cases due to an effective vaccination programme. According to the CDC, as of Monday, approximately 43.4% of Americans had been fully vaccinated, with 52.4% having received at least one dose. Since January, the number of new cases reported per day has decreased drastically, with 5,285 new cases and 100 new deaths reported on June 13.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2100, in monthly lows, as sluggish markets back US dollar amid fears of Fed action. G7 couldn’t pamper EU policymakers despite upbeat announcements. Eyes on Eurozone Industrial Production amid a light docket.
GBP/USD defends 1.4100 amid unlocking delay, USD strength
The recent rebound in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains limited above 1.4100 on the first trading day of the week. The pound remains under stress amid unlocking delay and Brexit concerns. Bailey’s speech awaited.
Gold: Focus on daily close, as XAU/USD breaches key support ahead of FOMC
Gold price pressurizes weekly lows, as the US dollar holds the firmer ground. Strong US data, stimulus woes and G7 on China keep investors on the edge ahead of FOMC. Gold bears eye daily closing below the 2.5-month-long trendline support for further declines.
Ethereum might create another opportunity for buyers to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price has tagged a resistance level at $2,552 but failed to breach through. This rejection and the lack of buying pressure have played a role in preventing the rise of ETH price. The bullish momentum that evolves at either of these levels might target the range high at $2,909.
US dollar in focus at demand area, forex hoping for a spike in vol
DXY is in a phase of accumulation in consolidated markets. The week ahead will be key for the US dollar and volatility could be about to pick up. The US dollar is a keen focus for the week ahead. As it stands, forex volatility is at its lowest in over a year: