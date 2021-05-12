Short Term Elliott Wave structure for USDNOK suggests the decline from March 24, 2021 high is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from March 24 high, wave (1) ended at 8.149 and bounce in wave (2) ended at 8.369. The 45 minutes chart below shows the wave (2) bounce and pair resumes lower from there in wave (3). The pair still needs to break below April 29 low at 8.144 to rule out a double correction in wave (2).
Down from wave (2), wave ((i)) ended at 8.291 and bounce in wave ((ii)) ended at 8.3144. Pair resumed lower in wave ((iii)) towards 8.195, wave ((iv)) ended at 8.221 and wave ((v)) ended at 8.186. This also completed wave 1 of (3) in higher degree. Bounce in wave 2 is now in progress to correct cycle from May 6, 2021 high (8.369) as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure before pair resumes lower.
Potential target higher in wave ((c)) of 2 is 100% – 123.6% Fibonacci extension of wave ((a)) which comes at 8.32 – 8.342 area where sellers should appear for further downside or 3 waves pullback at least.
USDNOK 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
USDNOK Elliott Wave Video
The information has been prepared for information purposes only. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. This information contained herein is derived from sources we believe to be reliable, but of which we have not independently verified. FXInstructor LLC assumes no responsibilities for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. FXInstructor LLC does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. FXInstructor LLC shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages including without limitation losses, lost revenues or lost profits that may result from these materials. Opinions and estimates constitute our judgment and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results
