Short Term outlook in NZD/USD suggests rally from March 15, 2022 low is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from March 15 low, wave ((i)) ended at 0.679 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 0.6738. Pair then rallies again in wave ((iii)) towards 0.692, and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 0.686. Final leg higher wave ((v)) ended at 0.6988. This completed wave A. Pullback in wave B finished at 0.687 with internal subdivision of a zigzag in lesser degree. Down from wave A, wave ((a)) ended at 0.693, wave ((b)) ended at 0.698, and wave ((c)) ended at 0.687.
Pair has resumed higher in wave C which subdivided in a 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave B, wave (i) ended at 0.6915, and wave (ii) ended at 0.687. Wave (iii) ended at 0.70 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 0.696. Near term, pair has scope to extend 1 more leg before ending wave (v) and ((i)) in higher degree. Afterwards, it should pullback in wave ((ii)) to correct cycle from March 29, 2022 low (0.6875) before the rally resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 0.6875 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
NZD/USD 45 Minutes Elliott Wave chart
NZD/USD Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces mild pressure amid safe-haven demand
The AUD/USD pair has been under pressure on Thursday hovering below 0.7500 while US stocks were poised to end the biggest quarterly decline in two years on a down note on Thursday amid worries about the continuing conflict in Ukraine.
EUR/USD under renewed pressure ahead of NFP
EUR/USD failed to hold above 1.1100 and came back under pressure as the US dollar benefited from safe-haven demand amid lack of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Trade is likely to be muted ahead of Friday's US Nonfarm payrolls figures.
Gold struggles with resistance at $1950
The yellow metal benefited from the risk adverse environment but failed to overcome the $1950 resistance area. Gold rose by more than $100 during 1Q 2022, despite higher rates.
Crypto search for support with global markets on the back foot
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are currently just off the highs of March and looking solid on positive news and a breakthrough in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110
BABA is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks.