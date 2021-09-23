Short Term view in EURUSD suggests the decline from September 6, 2021 peak is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from September 6, wave ((i)) ended at 1.1768 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.1846. Pair resumes lower in wave ((iii)) towards 1.17 with internal subdivision as 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 1.1797, and rally in wave (ii) ended at 1.1832. Pair resumes lower in wave (iii) towards 1.1749, rally in wave (iv) ended at 1.17889, and final leg lower wave (v) of ((iii)) ended at 1.1698.
Rally in wave ((iv)) ended at 1.1755 with internal subdivision as a zigzag structure. Wave (a) ended at 1.1748, pullback in wave (b) ended at 1.1713, and wave (c) of ((iv)) ended at 1.1755. Pair has turned lower in wave ((v)) with internal as a 5 waves in lesser degree. Down from wave ((iv)), wave (i) ended at 1.1682. While wave (ii) rally fails below 1.1755, expect pair to extend a few more lows. Potential target lower is 100% – 123.6% Fibonacci extension from January 2021 peak towards 1.146 – 1.161.
EURUSD 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
EURUSD Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Euro seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. The currency major pair struggles to extend the Fed-led fall as RSI conditions turn oversold.
GBP/USD defends 1.3600 as USD trims Fed-led gains on BOE Super Thursday
GBP/USD rebounds from five-week low, picks up bids of late. Fed propelled USD but Evergrande headlines, doubts over rate hike trigger consolidation mode. Risk-on mood, UK inflation expectations keep buyers hopeful even as BOE isn’t ready for any moves.
EUR/USD: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Euro seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. The currency major pair struggles to extend the Fed-led fall as RSI conditions turn oversold.
XLM bears to shake out bulls if $0.30 holds as resistance
XLM price is flirting with testing the $0.30 value area but faces a collection of Fibonacci and Ichimoku zones ahead. If bulls cannot breach and stay above $0.30, then XLM bears are likely to regain control and push XLM further south.
Fed Rate Policy Decision: The taper is coming, “soon”
Fed leaves fed funds rate, bond program unchanged as widely expected. The Fed held the base rate near zero, lowered its growth estimates and predicted higher inflation, but it was Powell’s insistence that a taper is coming that garnered the market attention.