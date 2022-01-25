Short Term Elliott Wave view in USDJPY suggests the decline from January 4, 2022 high is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from January 4, wave A ended at 115 and rally in wave B ended at 115.68. Pair then resumed lower in wave C towards 113.45. This completed wave (W) in higher degree. Rally in wave (X) ended at 115.06 with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Up from wave (W), wave A ended at 114.65, wave B ended at 114.42, and wave C ended at 115.05. This completed wave (X) in higher degree.
Pair has resumed lower in wave (Y) an broken below wave (W) at 113.45. This suggests the next leg lower has started. The internal subdivision of wave (Y) is in progress as another zigzag in lesser degree. Down from wave (X), wave A ended at 113.44 as an impulse. Wave B corrective rally is in progress to correct cycle from January 18, 2022 high before the decline resumes. Near term, as far as pivot at 115.05 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside. Potential target lower is 100% – 123.6% Fibonacci extension from January 4, 2022 high which comes at 110.4 – 112.1 area.
USDJPY 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
USDJPY 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 as USD cheers risk-off mood
EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1300, two-week lows. Market sentiment remains sour, as Russia-Ukraine worries join pre-Fed anxiety. The Treasury yields pause four-day downtrend while the dollar stays underpinned amid risk-off trading. US CB Consumer Confidence awaited ahead of the Fed decision.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold approaches $1,848 yearly hurdle as risk sentiment dwindles
Gold holds on to the week-start rebound towards the yearly resistance line, dribbles around $1,842 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. Risk assets remain on the back foot as pre-Fed anxiety joins Russia-led geopolitical risks.
Decentraland price not out of the woods yet, MANA bears prepare for 28% decline
Decentraland price could be headed for a further decline as MANA continues to drop toward the bearish target projected by a pessimistic chart pattern. The token is at risk of a 28% plunge toward $1.46 if the 200D SMA fails to act as a reliable foothold.
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting on Wednesday, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border. That may sound a bit over the top given how deep a correction we've already seen.