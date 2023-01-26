European Stock Market Elliott Wave Investing Strategies.
Content DAX 40 - FTSE 100 - DXY - GBPUSD - EURUSD.
Summary Looking higher for short term tops.
Elliott Wave v) of 5 of (1).
Strategies Long.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI)
05:17 UKX / FTSE 100
09:58 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY
